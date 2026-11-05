FS-Elliott Introduces Polaris P300 AC, Delivering Oil-Free Centrifugal Performance Without Cooling Water

Polaris P300 AC Centrifugal Compressor

FS-Elliott introduces the Polaris® P300 AC, an air-cooled centrifugal compressor that delivers 900–2,220 cfm of Class 0 oil-free air without cooling water.

- David Miller, Product Manager at FS-ElliottEXPORT, PA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- FS-Elliott Co., LLC, a global leader in oil-free centrifugal compressor technology, today announced the launch of the PolarisP300 AC, an air-cooled centrifugal compressor that delivers reliable, efficient compressed air without cooling water infrastructure. The P300 AC joins the recently introduced PolarisP750 as part of FS-Elliott's 2026 Innovation Series.Drawing on more than 60 years of centrifugal compressor experience and FS-Elliott's API design heritage, the P300 AC brings oil-free centrifugal performance to facilities where cooling water availability or installation requirements can limit equipment options. Its air-cooled design features top-mounted intercoolers with VFD-controlled fans and eliminates the need for cooling water connections, reducing project complexity and giving manufacturers greater flexibility when planning new installations or expanding existing capacity.“The P300 AC expands the Polaris product line with a solution that brings the benefits of centrifugal compression to a broader range of industrial applications,” said David Miller, Product Manager at FS-Elliott.“By eliminating cooling water requirements while maintaining the performance, efficiency, and reliability of centrifugal compression, we're giving customers greater flexibility in how they design, operate, and maintain their compressed air systems.”For industrial operations requiring oil-free air, the P300 AC delivers ISO 8573-1 Class 0 performance, with flows from 900–2,220 cfm (25–60 m3/min), discharge pressures from 40–150 psig (2.75–10.5 barg), and power ratings from 250–450 hp (185–335 kW). The package includes a standard sound enclosure, with optional zero-loss condensate drains available.Operation is managed through FS-Elliott's RegulusR2000 control system, which provides intuitive controls and real-time performance visibility. For facilities with specific automation requirements, PLC-based options on Siemens and Allen-Bradley platforms support common communication protocols for integration with plant systems.The emphasis on practical operation extends to maintenance. A fully removable, horizontally split airend, split-bearing and seal configuration, and generous internal access simplify inspection and service, while Change-On-The-Go air filters add maintenance flexibility. Together, these features support efficient servicing and long-term uptime.To support the compressor throughout its operating life, FS-Elliott offers OEM-authorized commissioning and service through a nationwide network of factory-trained local partners. Like all Polaris compressors, the P300 AC is backed by the company's standard two-year bumper-to-bumper warranty and is eligible for the SteadiAIRextended warranty program.For more information about the PolarisP300 AC, visit fs-elliott.

Pamela Wasielewski

FS-Elliott

+1 724-493-7907

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FS-Elliott Introduces Polaris P300 AC, Delivering Oil-Free Centrifugal Performance Without Cooling Water News Provided By FS-Elliott November 05, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Manufacturing



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