Antioch University Launches Online Graduate Certificate In Executive Manageme

The certificate provides graduate-level study, with credits that can be applied toward Antioch University's MBA program.

- Mary Ann Short, PhD, Chair, Graduate Management StudiesYELLOW SPRINGS, OH, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Antioch University has launched a new Graduate Certificate in Executive Management, a nine-credit online program designed to help professionals strengthen their skills in strategy, financial decision-making, and organizational leadership.The program includes three courses from Antioch University's MBA curriculum and is delivered fully online through asynchronous, seven-week courses. The certificate program can be completed in as few as six months. This format allows working professionals to pursue graduate-level management education without committing to a full degree.“Many professionals reach a point in their careers where they are asked to lead not only people, but systems, strategy, and organizational change,” said Mary Ann Short, PhD, Chair, Graduate Management Studies.“This certificate equips participants with the executive leadership skills needed to navigate complex challenges and create meaningful impact across sectors.”The three required courses are“Strategy, Innovation and Resilience”;“Financial Decision Making”; and“Human Resources Management.” Together, they address organizational strategy and change, financial literacy and budgeting, and human resource practices related to recruiting, developing, and retaining talent to support organizational goals.The certificate offers employers a way to invest in workforce development. Organizations can help employees gain graduate-level management skills that are immediately applicable, while the online, asynchronous format enables participants to continue working during their studies.“Developing leaders from within is one of the smartest investments an organization can make,” said Amy Rutstein-Riley, PhD, MPH, Dean of the School of Interdisciplinary and Professional Studies.“This certificate gives employers a focused way to invest in their people while giving employees skills they can put to work immediately.”The certificate provides a pathway to further graduate management study at Antioch. All nine credits earned can be applied toward Antioch University's 30-credit MBA program for those who wish to continue their studies.The program is designed for professionals across sectors, including education, healthcare, nonprofits, public agencies, businesses, and community organizations. It is particularly valuable for professionals with specialized or technical backgrounds who are moving into management or leadership roles and want to complement their professional expertise with broader business and organizational management skills. The certificate reflects Antioch's longstanding commitment to social, racial, economic, and environmental justice.For more information, visit the Graduate Certificate in Executive Management program page.About Antioch University: Antioch University's first President, Horace Mann-a well-known abolitionist who is considered the father of public education in the United States-believed that education was the cornerstone of a robust and inclusive democracy. 173 years later, Antioch still carries that DNA. Antioch's mission is to provide learner-centered education“to empower students with the knowledge and skills to lead meaningful lives and to advance social, racial, economic, and environmental justice.” Today, Antioch is a national university with three interdisciplinary schools comprising hybrid and online programs, as well as on-site programs at the institution's five campuses in Keene, NH; Los Angeles and Santa Barbara, CA; Seattle, WA; and Yellow Springs, OH. It enrolls close to 4,000 post-traditional age students in a wide variety of professional doctoral and master's programs, an undergraduate degree completion program, professional certificates, and endorsements. A bold and enduring source of innovation in higher education, Antioch University is a private, nonprofit institution and has been continuously accredited by the Higher Learning Commission since 1927.

Karen Hamilton

Antioch University

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Antioch University Launches Online Graduate Certificate in Executive Manageme News Provided By Antioch University November 05, 2026, 12:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Manufacturing



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