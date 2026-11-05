Before Conquest, There Was First Contact: A'viking West Reimagines The Norse Arrival In North America

A'Viking West: The First Shore (A'Viking West: A Saga of Vikings in North America Book 1) by Ted Malone

Ted Malone's historical novel explores both shores, courage, identity, and loyalties through two young men caught between family and an unfamiliar world

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- History remembers the Vikings who sailed west. But what about the people already living on the shores they encountered? And what happens when two young men, raised in entirely different worlds, discover that understanding a stranger may require greater courage than fighting one?

Set against the Norse voyages to North America around the year 1000, Ted Malone's A'Viking West: The First Shore approaches first contact through two distinct first-person perspectives. Einar Tryggvason arrives from Greenland seeking warrior glory and his father's respect. Actaudin, raised in the Indigenous community already living on the land, has ambitions, family relationships, and hopes for his future that exist independently of the Norse arrival. Their tentative friendship places both young men between curiosity and obligation. Each must navigate family expectations, cultural differences, and competing loyalties while attempting to understand someone whose language, traditions, and worldview are unfamiliar.

That tension moves A'Viking West beyond a conventional story of exploration. While the novel captures the danger and uncertainty of a Viking voyage, its central conflicts are deeply personal, examining identity, belonging, and the consequences of seeing the world through another person's eyes.

For Einar, courage begins as a measure of warrior strength but takes on new meaning through his encounter with Actaudin. Understanding someone his people may regard with fear requires patience, empathy, and a willingness to question inherited assumptions. Actaudin faces his own difficult choices as the arrival of strangers introduces new possibilities and uncertainties into the relationships and responsibilities that define his life.

By giving both young men their own narrative voices, Malone presents first contact not only through the perspective of those who arrived, but also through that of the people whose world was already there.

Informed by Malone's longstanding interest in the Viking Age, the novel combines historical adventure with the character-driven themes of upmarket historical fiction. Its characters and events form an imagined narrative rather than a definitive reconstruction of history, inviting readers to consider the human dimensions of cultural encounters.

Written for readers of historical and literary fiction, as well as those interested in Viking Age and early medieval history, A'Viking West: The First Shore explores family, identity, trust, and moral complexity. It is a Viking story concerned not only with where people traveled, but with what happened when different worlds met.

ABOUT TED MALONE

Ted Malone is an author, technology executive, architect, and lifelong student of history. A former U.S. Air Force KC-135 pilot, he has spent much of his professional career exploring complex systems, trust, and the influence of different perspectives on decision-making. His interest in history, duty, and cultural understanding informs A'Viking West: The First Shore. Malone lives in Arizona and is currently working on the continuing A'Viking West series.

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A'Viking West: The First Shore releases November 11, 2026, and is available for pre-order on Amazon.

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Ted Malone

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Before Conquest, There Was First Contact: A'Viking West Reimagines the Norse Arrival in North America News Provided By BrightKey PR November 05, 2026, 12:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry



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