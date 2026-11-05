New AI-Driven PR Rosetta Stone Reporting Wins 3Rd 2026 Honor BVM Takes Silver Davey Award

BridgeView Marketing's PR Rosetta StoneTM AI reporting earned a Davey Award, winning Silver in the Best AI Agent or Automation Tool category

Push-button AI guidance replaces antiquated PR measurement with at-a-glance website traffic and LLM keyword/prompt analysis plus actual company & contact leads

PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BridgeView Marketing (BVM), an AI-focused tech public relations and marketing agency, today announced that its enhanced PR Rosetta StoneTM reporting system earned a Davey Award, winning Silver in the Best AI Agent or Automation Tool category. The company's acclaimed, data-driven AI report maps PR activities to website traffic spikes, estimates earned media ROI, and provides contact-defined website visitors without a form, while evaluating activities against GEO/SEO values and future press interest.Today's win extends a streak of 2026 PR Rosetta Stone awards, including a Gold Hermes Creative Award and a Communicator Award of Excellence. The Davey Award comes as public relations teams face pressure to justify budgets with more than impressions, sentiment, and advertising value equivalency (AVE), an estimate of what the same coverage would cost as paid advertising.“None of these traditional PR metrics identify a true public relations return on investment or provide clients with sales prospect information gained from website visitors engaging in a campaign. We knew PR agencies could provide more value, and we broke the barrier with the PR Rosetta Stone,” emphasized Michael Emerton, founder and CEO of BridgeView Marketing.Who The Enhanced AI-Driven PR Report Is ForPR Rosetta Stone is for marketing and communications professionals who decide whether PR deserves funding alongside channels such as paid search and events. BridgeView Marketing's push-button PR system provides a boardroom-ready report for comparison against other marketing investments, plus AI guidance to improve future communications performance.What PR Rosetta Stone MeasuresInstead of separate, data-stranded silos, the system combines five areas of information in one report.- Earned Media Performance: A credible dollar value of each placement, scored individually.- Search Authority: A calculation of the weight a publication carries in search, using social media and backlink values as well as Moz authority scores, a measure of a site's ability to rank on Google.- Website Traffic: Visits and on-site behavior driven by press coverage, drawn from Google Analytics 4 (GA4).- AI Visibility: LLM visibility signals derived from suggested SEO words and LLM prompt inquiries.- Lead Generation: Company and visitor contact details to use for potential sales opportunities and CRM integrations.How It Differs From Conventional PR ReportingConventional PR reports stop at coverage counts, impressions, or AVE, and leave search, web analytics, and AI visibility to separate tools. PR Rosetta Stone differs in several ways:- One connected view of media, search, traffic, AI visibility, and audience data, rather than disconnected reports.- Weighted placements: coverage is ranked by authority, reach, and credibility instead of sentiment and placement counts.“Today, PR should be thought of as a marketing tool investment; a tool not considered within a cost center but rather as a revenue generator. However, moving from the cost center requires a new, data-driven vision, backed by AI intelligence and guided by skilled PR professionals with decades of experience - that's what Bridgeview Marketing brings to the new PR paradigm,” concluded Emerton.About the AwardThe 22nd Annual Davey Awards received thousands of entries from boutique agencies, in-house teams, and independent creators. The Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts, an organization of more than 1,100 industry leaders, chooses winners and judges them on creative, technical, and strategic achievement.Pricing and AvailabilityPR Rosetta Stone is included in BridgeView Marketing's public relations services and is available to monthly retainer clients. For more information, visit or email....Resources: For more data-driven PR insights, check these resources out:- The Brandinc PR Podcast: Impressions Are Dead: The AI Tool That Finally Proves What PR Is Worth- PR Thrive: How Do You Overcome PR Media Impact Measurement Challenges?About BridgeView MarketingFor more than two decades, BridgeView Marketing has specialized in technology-focused public relations, communications, and website creation. Its boutique, virtual-agency model combines earned media strategy, technology expertise, and AI-enabled intelligence to help organizations build visibility and measure meaningful outcomes. For more information, visit .

Betsey Rogers

Bridgeview Marketing

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New AI-Driven PR Rosetta Stone Reporting Wins 3rd 2026 Honor; BVM Takes Silver Davey Award News Provided By Bridgeview Marketing November 05, 2026, 12:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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