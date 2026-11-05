Ingenovis Health's Benjamin Mirtes And Lane Greever Named To SIA's Inaugural Healthcare Staffing 100

Ben Mirtes

Lane Greever

New list honors leadership and innovation in healthcare staffing

- Lane GreeverCINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ingenovis Health, an integrated healthcare talent workforce solutions provider, today announced that Benjamin Mirtes, Chief Executive Officer, and Lane Greever, Chief Operating Officer, have been named to Staffing Industry Analysts' inaugural Healthcare Staffing 100 list.The new list recognizes leaders whose achievements have made a significant impact on healthcare staffing. Honorees are recognized for their leadership and innovation amid persistent talent shortages, shifting buyer expectations and increased pressure to deliver measurable value.Mirtes was appointed CEO of Ingenovis Health in November 2024 after serving as the company's Chief Financial Officer since 2021. Under his leadership, Ingenovis has advanced the integration of its specialized healthcare staffing brands, modernized operations and strengthened its role as a strategic workforce partner to hospitals and health systems. His focus combines financial discipline, technology-enabled solutions and a commitment to supporting the healthcare professionals who deliver essential patient care.“I am honored to be included alongside Lane and leaders who are helping shape the future of our industry,” said Mirtes.“This recognition reflects the dedication of our teams and the healthcare professionals we support. Together, we are building a more connected organization that helps healthcare clients address immediate staffing needs while strengthening workforces for the future.”Greever was named Chief Operating Officer in June 2025, with leadership responsibilities across Ingenovis' Travel Nurse & Allied and Physician Services brands. His role brings an operational perspective to the company's next phase of growth, aligning specialized staffing capabilities with the evolving needs of healthcare organizations and professionals.“Solving complex workforce challenges is about connecting talented professionals with opportunities where their skills can make a difference,” said Greever.“I am proud to share this recognition with Ben and grateful to the teams who make that work possible. Their expertise and commitment help our clients respond to changing workforce needs and support the delivery of essential patient care.”As healthcare organizations navigate changing operational and financial demands, Ingenovis offers customized workforce solutions that address immediate staffing needs while supporting longer-term stability. The company connects hospitals, health systems and healthcare facilities with nurses, physicians and allied health professionals through its family of specialized staffing brands and Ingenovis Talent Operations (ITO). ITO combines workforce consulting, flexible technology and customized staffing solutions to help manage labor costs, optimize staffing and build a more resilient workforce.The Healthcare Staffing 100 honorees will be recognized at an exclusive reception during SIA's Healthcare Staffing Summit, November 9–11, 2026, at the Loews Arlington Hotel in Arlington, Texas.About Ingenovis HealthIngenovis Health is an integrated healthcare talent ecosystem that delivers customized workforce solutions, talent operations, and critical clinical staff to hospitals, health systems, and healthcare facilities nationwide. Through a family of specialized staffing brands-including Trustaff, Fastaff, HealthCare Support, USN, VISTA Staffing, Springboard Healthcare, VitalSolution, and Corazon-as well as its workforce solutions brand, Ingenovis Talent Operations (ITO), Ingenovis provides purpose-driven workforce solutions across the United States. Learn more at .

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Ingenovis Health's Benjamin Mirtes and Lane Greever Named to SIA's Inaugural Healthcare Staffing 100 News Provided By Pushkin PR November 05, 2026, 12:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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