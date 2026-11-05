The Care Economy Takes Center Stage In The Nation's Capital At The What's Next Longevity Innovation Summit

Mary Furlong, MFA; Justin Boogaard, GoGoGrandparent; Sarita Mohanty, SCAN Foundation; Nancy LeaMond, AARP; Ken Honeycutt, Samsung Health; Jason Resendez, National Alliance for Caregiving; and Richard Lui, MSNOW together at the What's Next Longevity Innovation Summit.

Leaders in the Care Economy share insights, solutions, & more on the major opportunities for innovation, investment, & collaboration across the longevity sector during table discussions at the Mary Furlong and Associates' annual What's Next Longevity Innovation Summit.

Mary Furlong & Associates is a trusted partner for organizations navigating the rapidly changing world of aging. With deep industry expertise, dedicated client support, and an influential network, MFA helps turn ideas into meaningful opportunities.

Ninth Annual Gathering of Leaders, Investors, Innovators, Policy Makers, and Influencers to Shape the Future of Caregiving and Longevity

- Mary Furlong, CEO of Mary Furlong and Associates WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As caregiving demands reshape families, workplaces, healthcare systems, and entire industries, the rapidly expanding Care Economy is emerging as a major opportunity for innovation, investment, and collaboration across the longevity sector.The ninth annual Wha's Next Longevity Innovation Summit, "The Power of Caring," will focus on all facets of caregiving and longevity, including resources, technology, regulation, and investment. It will be held in Washington, D.C., on December 1-2 at the National Press Club.By the numbers:● $648B - The Care Economy is the fastest-growing economic sector● 63M - Total U.S. family caregivers, 20M more than in 2015● ﻿$6T - Caregiving consumers control $6 trillion in economic power● 1 in 5 Employees are caring for an older loved oneThe What's Next Longevity Innovation Summit convenes 200 thought leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, healthcare executives, caregivers, and policymakers for an intimate event focused on advancing solutions to meet the evolving needs of caregivers and the people they support.Leading off, Jeffrey Cole, director of the University of Southern California's Center for the Digital Future, will illuminate the forces disrupting industries, transforming economies, and changing how people live, work, and communicate, drawing on his recently released book,“Disrupters at the Gate: When Visionaries, Trailblazers, and Two Guys in a Garage Turn the World Upside Down.”“The Care Economy is a transformational force in our lives, defining the future of health, aging, work, and family life," says Mary Furlong, CEO of Mary Furlong and Associates and producer of the summit. "When demographics and technology intersect with the regulatory and reimbursement environments, we discover how innovative solutions can thrive and secure funding to benefit caregivers, the people they serve, and those who serve them."The care economy represents both professional care workers and 63 million unpaid family caregivers, including the growing sandwich generation, where there is an urgent need for specialized dementia care and demand for scalable, high-quality AgeTech solutions has never been greater.Sponsors include AARP and the Jigsaw division of Google as platinum sponsors, along with gold sponsors Childfree Trust, DWEL, Evergreen, GoGo Grandparent, Hibiscus Health, Khyaal, Kubo Care, PainChek, Posit Science, Quiltt, and Samsung Health, as well as silver sponsors Able Care, Ageless Innovation, Archstone Foundation, CABHI, CloudMind, GetSetUp, Iridescent Labs, Savi, Senior Proof, SilverShield, Summit Managed Solutions, The Smarter Service, Town Square, and Ziegler Link-Age.Get more information and register at:

Liz Miller

Mary Furlong and Associates

+1 330-227-4229

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The Care Economy Takes Center Stage in the Nation's Capital at the What's Next Longevity Innovation Summit News Provided By Mary Furlong and Associates November 05, 2026, 12:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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