Ditchcarbon Launches Free Tool To Make Supplier Product Footprints Easier To Trust And Use

Free tool lets teams upload a product carbon footprint or EPD and instantly check data quality, PACT alignment and emissions plausibility.

- Alex Rudnicki, Product Lead, DitchCarbonLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Poor carbon data slows climate action. DitchCarbon is making supplier product footprints easier to trust, compare and use.LONDON, United Kingdom, [DATE]. DitchCarbon today launched the PCF Evaluator, a free online tool that helps companies check whether supplier product carbon footprints are good enough to use in Scope 3 reporting, procurement decisions and carbon reduction work.As more suppliers publish product carbon footprints and Environmental Product Declarations, buyers face a growing problem. The data exists, but it often arrives in long PDFs, inconsistent formats and varying levels of quality. Sustainability and procurement teams are left reading documents by hand, checking assumptions, comparing methodologies and trying to decide whether a reported footprint can be trusted.That friction matters. If product carbon data cannot be checked quickly, compared fairly or used inside existing systems, it slows the shift from disclosure to decarbonisation.The PCF Evaluator is designed to remove that bottleneck. Users can paste a link or upload a PCF, including a product carbon footprint or Environmental Product Declaration. In seconds, the tool assesses the quality of the footprint, checks whether the reported emissions look plausible, and returns a structured data file aligned to the Partnership for Carbon Transparency, or PACT, framework.The tool gives users three practical outputs: a data quality score showing how complete and well-evidenced the footprint is; an emissions plausibility check that compares the reported figure against an industry benchmark drawn from a database of over two million organisations; and PACT structured JSON.This turns static supplier documents into decision-ready carbon data.The PCF Evaluator is built for both sides of the product footprint exchange. Suppliers can use it to check whether their own PCFs meet baseline quality standards before sending them to customers. Buyers can use it to assess third-party PCFs before using them in Scope 3 calculations, supplier engagement, procurement workflows or internal reporting.“Product carbon footprints are becoming a massive time drain for sustainability teams,” said Alex Rudnicki Product lead at DitchCarbon.“People who should be focused on reducing emissions are instead stuck reviewing PDFs, interpreting different formats and trying to make sense of inconsistent data. The PCF Evaluator helps cut through that complexity and turn supplier carbon data into something teams can actually use.”The launch comes as companies face increasing pressure from auditors, regulators and standard setters to improve Scope 3 data quality and act on emissions across their value chains. Frameworks such as the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) are tightening expectations around data credibility, with increasing emphasis on verified, auditable product-level emissions data and, in many cases, third-party assurance. Product-level emissions data can help buyers understand the climate impact of what they purchase, but only when that data is complete, credible, independently verifiable and available in a format that can be used.DitchCarbon's PCF Evaluator helps teams move faster from carbon disclosure to carbon action. Footprints can be checked one at a time or uploaded in bulk, and a sample report can be viewed instantly without uploading anything.The PCF Evaluator is free and available now at ditchcarbon/sustainability-tools/product-carbon-footprint.PACT, the Partnership for Carbon Transparency, is a WBCSD-led initiative developing a common standard for exchanging product-level emissions data.About DitchCarbonDitchCarbon helps enterprises measure and reduce their Scope 3 emissions by providing accurate, verified emissions data on suppliers, products and activities, without surveys. Headquartered in London with teams operating globally, the company draws on a database of over two million organisations and delivers its data through its enterprise platform, connecting sustainability professionals to insights from its vast network of suppliers. Its customers include Amazon, Pfizer, Grant Thornton and Coherent.Learn more at ditchcarbon.

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DitchCarbon Launches Free Tool to Make Supplier Product Footprints Easier to Trust and Use News Provided By DitchCarbon November 05, 2026, 12:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Environment, Technology



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