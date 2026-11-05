Cashmere Expands AI-Ready Content Catalog Through Newstex Licensing Partnership

Newstex partners with Cashmere

Newstex supplies licensed news, commentary and specialist media coverage to Cashmere's license-gated platform for AI applications.

- Jonathan MunkRIVIERA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Newstex, a content licensing company that supplies the world's leading information platforms with content from more than 1,600 publications, today announced a partnership with Cashmere, a platform that manages and licenses premium content for AI applications.Under the partnership, Cashmere makes Newstex content available to AI applications through its license-gated infrastructure. The content adds breadth to a catalog from nearly 40 academic and professional publishing houses, including Wiley Publishing, Harvard Business Publishing and Princeton University Press.When AI applications use licensed sources to generate an answer via inference, they need a broad array of in-depth coverage. Augmenting Cashmere's collection of scholarly and reference material with timely reporting and specialty coverage leads to better AI-generated answers.“Our customers building AI applications want depth and breadth from licensed sources. Newstex adds timely news and specialty coverage to the academic and professional content we already govern, all under the same license terms,” said Jonathan Munk, CEO of Cashmere.“AI builders want depth, breadth and clear terms of use from a single source of licensed content,” said Michael Ellis, president of Newstex.“Cashmere brings the depth of academic and professional publishing. Newstex adds the long tail of news and specialty coverage, licensed with guardrails and terms of use, so that publishers share in the value that is created.”Cashmere gives publishers control over which content is licensed and to whom, while offering AI platforms access to licensed content instead of content that is indiscriminately scraped from the internet. Newstex applies the same principle across its network, with rights cleared, attribution preserved and terms stated up front. For Newstex publishers, the partnership opens a path to AI applications that license their content.The partnership reflects a wider move among AI builders toward licensed, curated sources.Platforms interested in licensing Newstex content can learn more at .About NewstexNewstex is a content licensing company that supplies the world's leading information platforms, AI companies and research providers with content from more than 1,600 publications. Since 2004, Newstex has specialized in licensed, rights-cleared content syndication, delivering more than 1.5 million original articles each month covering topics such as business, finance, law, science, technology and health. The Newstex catalog is licensed for information platforms and AI-enabled products. Learn more at .About CashmereCashmere is a data infrastructure platform that connects premium content publishers with AI companies. Built on its proprietary OmniPub infrastructure, Cashmere enables publishers to protect, license and monitor their intellectual property while unlocking new revenue streams in the AI economy. Cashmere's $5M seed round was led by Reach Capital, with participation from a group of strategic industry partners. For more information, visit .Media contactNewstexJose Mauricio Duque...Cashmere...

Michael Ellis

Newstex LLC

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Cashmere expands AI-ready content catalog through Newstex licensing partnership News Provided By Newstex LLC November 05, 2026, 12:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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