APS Waterproofing Explains What Winter Rain Reveals About Home Drainage, And What It Costs To Fix

An APS Waterproofing technician works at a home's foundation.

An exterior drainage system with catch basins and piping during installation.

A crawl space encapsulated with a protective liner.

APS Waterproofing explains winter rain drainage warning signs, repair options and cost factors to help Atlanta-area homeowners plan for needed repairs.

- Michael Adams, Owner of APS Waterproofing

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Seasonal guidance connects drainage warning signs with repair options and project-specific costs

APS Waterproofing is outlining what winter rain can reveal about residential drainage and the factors that determine repair costs for homeowners across Greater Atlanta and North Georgia. The seasonal guidance explains how persistent pooling, soil erosion and water intrusion can help identify drainage problems before homeowners commit to repairs.

During winter downpours, homeowners can observe where runoff travels and what remains wet after the rain stops. Common warning signs include:

- Pooling near downspouts: Roof runoff may be discharging too close to the foundation.

- Persistent puddles or muddy areas: Water may be collecting where it lacks an effective drainage route.

- Soil erosion or exposed roots: Runoff may be washing soil away rather than draining safely.

- Wet basements or crawl spaces: Water entry requires assessment to distinguish exterior runoff from below-ground intrusion.

These observations help guide an inspection; they do not establish the cause on their own.

“Winter rain gives homeowners an opportunity to see where water collects and how it reaches the house,” said Michael Adams, owner of APS Waterproofing.“The first step is identifying the source. That allows us to recommend a solution for the problem and explain the work behind the estimate.”

Matching the Repair to the Water Source

Potential solutions include downspout extensions to carry roof runoff away from foundations, French drains to collect and redirect water, and catch basins or surface drains for low areas. Some properties may require a sump pump or interior waterproofing. Yard slope and the available discharge location also influence system design.

What Determines the Cost?

Drainage repairs are priced according to the property and the required work, rather than a universal flat rate. Key factors include the drainage system's length and depth, excavation access, materials, pump requirements and landscape restoration. A localized runoff correction involves a different scope than a system addressing multiple collection points or basement water intrusion.

Homeowners comparing estimates should ask which observed problem each repair addresses, where water will discharge, and whether excavation and landscape restoration are included. APS Waterproofing provides a free inspection to evaluate conditions and discuss suitable options. A property-specific estimate establishes the cost of the recommended work; a general price alone cannot show whether a repair addresses the water source.

To request an inspection, visit APS Waterproofing.

About APS Waterproofing

APS Waterproofing is a family-owned company serving Greater Atlanta and North Georgia. Founded in 2020, the company provides basement waterproofing, crawlspace waterproofing, crawlspace encapsulation and exterior drainage, with recommendations tailored to each property.

Michael Adams

APS Waterproofing

+1 678-315-7761

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APS Waterproofing Explains What Winter Rain Reveals About Home Drainage, and What It Costs to Fix News Provided By Hughes Media November 05, 2026, 12:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management



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