China Willing To Work With US On Reaching Consensus, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Says
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said China remains willing to work with the United States to implement the consensus reached between the leaders of the two countries.
Her remarks came after the US held its midterm elections on Tuesday, 3 November 2026.
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