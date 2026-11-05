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China Willing To Work With US On Reaching Consensus, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Says

China Willing To Work With US On Reaching Consensus, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Says


Date: 2026-11-05 07:22:06

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) China's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that the US midterm elections are an internal matter for the United States.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said China remains willing to work with the United States to implement the consensus reached between the leaders of the two countries.

Her remarks came after the US held its midterm elections on Tuesday, 3 November 2026.

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Gulf Times

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