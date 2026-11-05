International Politicians React To Democrats Winning US Midterms

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Governments and politicians around the world reacted to the Democrats winning the US midterm elections, a result that could have major implications for global trade, security and energy prices is a selection of the reaction:

SPAIN PRIME MINISTER PEDRO SANCHEZ ON ‌X

"Yesterday, the American people voted against policies that only serve to impoverish people. ​Against hatred. Against sexism. Against climate ‌denial and against the privileges of the elites."It happened in Brazil. It ‌has just happened ⁠in the US. ‌And it will happen soon in Spain."

NORWAY PRIME ‌MINISTER JONAS GAHR STOERE TO REUTERS "This is a powerful political signal about a change of course ⁠among American voters."Voices are now emerging in American politics that are closer to us than the president and the administration have stood for, for example on climate and environment, and in foreign policy and development aid policy."

TAIWAN FOREIGN MINISTRY STATEMENT "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs continues to closely monitor developments in the US midterm elections. Our country's policy toward the United States has always been guided by the principles of non-partisanship, building broad-based goodwill, and active ​engagement, and has long enjoyed the consistent support of parties in the US Congress, and the executive branch. Building on this foundation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will continue to deepen comprehensive cooperation with the United States ‌across various fields -including security, trade, technology, ⁠and education - to ensure ​that the U.S. Congress and local governments continue to prioritize and support U.S.-Taiwan relations ​and issues of mutual concern."

SOUTH AFRICAN PRESIDENT CYRIL RAMAPHOSA TO REPORTERS Ramaphosa told reporters the results will "introduce a new era in world relations.""We have seen that the Democrats have taken control of the Senate and of the House, and the people of America have spoken."

EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT VICE PRESIDENT CHRISTEL SCHALDEMOSE ON X "Not because everything now changes for the better, but because it could benefit the support for Ukraine, the green transition, and relations with the rest of the world.""But the EU must continue the course of standing stronger and standing on its own two feet. That's not up for debate."

GREEK ‌GOVERNMENT SPOKESMAN PAVLOS MARINAKIS ON LOCAL ‌SKAI TELEVISION "Greek-American relations will remain strong. The ⁠United States is our strategic ally, and this will continue for major projects and all major ⁠agreements. Nothing will be affected by this ⁠outcome. It is obvious that we respect every outcome; the conclusions are clear.""Beyond that, what I can tell you is that it appears that on the key committees there will be individuals with whom the Greek government has very good relations, and that is important for the country."

RUSSIAN DEPUTY FOREIGN MINISTER SERGEI RYABKOV, QUOTED BY RUSSIAN STATE NEWS AGENCY RIA "Let's wait for the final results. ​The Democratic Party leadership's approach to relations with Russia is sharply negative. There is nothing new about that.""Our principled and consistent line regarding Ukraine - as well as our foreign policy in general - is not based on short-term considerations and, naturally, does not depend on the fluctuations of the political barometer in other countries. We will continue our work in accordance with the directives of the President of the Russian Federation."

JAPANESE CHIEF CABINET SECRETARY MINORU KIHARA AT A REGULAR PRESS BRIEFING "Regardless of the outcome of this election, the Japan-US alliance is the cornerstone of Japan's foreign and ‌security policy."As the international situation ​becomes turbulent and increasingly uncertain, a strong Japan-US alliance is essential for maximising Japan's national interests and for peace and stability in the international community."