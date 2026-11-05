Mehbooba Mufti Re-Elected PDP President For 5Th Term

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Nov 5 (IANS) Mehbooba Mufti was on Thursday re-elected as Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President for the fifth term.

A party press release said that the electoral college of the PDP unanimously re-elected Mehbooba Mufti, a former J&K Chief Minister, as the PDP President. As per the statement, the unanimous vote in her favour said she had given more to the party than she had ever received from it.

The proposal to re-elect her was moved by senior party leader and former minister Abdul Rehman Veeri, while senior leader Mohammad Khursheed Aalam seconded it, the statement said.

All members of the electoral college present at the meeting unanimously supported her candidature, reflecting a collective decision, the PDP said. It added that members of the electoral college from Jammu participated in the proceedings online and extended their unanimous support to her re-election.

After her re-election, Mehbooba Mufti said people who have suffered for years need healing rather than political victories.

"Those who are hurt do not need victories. They need healing. My heart is heavy and full at the same time. I am grateful. You have trusted me for the fifth time, and I do not take that lightly," she said.

"But I also carry the pain of people who have given so much and been heard so little," she added, also referring to the uncertainty among young people, saying their question about whether tomorrow would be different from yesterday was one she heard and felt.

"This is the party we built together, to answer our people's pain, so that no one has to die searching for answers," she added.

Reflecting on the suffering of families who have lost their loved ones, Mehbooba Mufti said she had walked through lanes where mothers still kept lamps lit for sons who never returned and met fathers who had carried too many coffins but received too few answers.

Mehbooba has been leading the PDP since 2003.