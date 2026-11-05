Bharti Airtel Q2 Profit Rises 31 Pc To Rs 8,888 Crore, Revenue Climbs 17 Pc

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Bharti Airtel Limited on Thursday reported a 31 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 8,888 crore for the quarter ended September 2026 (Q2 FY27), driven by robust growth in its India and Africa operations, higher customer additions and continued expansion across its digital and home broadband businesses.

The telecom operator had posted a net profit of Rs 6,792 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal (Q2 FY26), according to its stock exchange filing.

Revenue from operations during the quarter rose 16.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 60,878 crore from Rs 52,145 crore a year earlier.

Consolidated EBITDA stood at Rs 35,240 crore, translating into an EBITDA margin of 57.9 per cent.

Commenting on the performance, Gopal Vittal, Executive Vice Chairman of Bharti Airtel, said the company delivered another quarter of consistent growth, with consolidated revenue increasing 4 per cent sequentially, reflecting the strength of its diversified business portfolio.

"Africa's improving performance is also benefiting from the rollout of Airtel's homegrown technology stack across markets, powering our go-to-market capabilities. Group-wide synergies are also beginning to deliver tangible operating gains," Vittal stated.

He attributed the growth partly to the deployment of Airtel's in-house technology stack across markets and the increasing benefits of group-wide synergies.

"Our new growth engines continue to gain momentum. Our investment in a strategic land parcel during the quarter marks another important step towards realising our ambition of building 1 GW of data centre capacity. In Financial Services, early traction following the commercial launch has been very encouraging, with our digital platforms, advanced data analytics and disciplined operating model providing a strong foundation to scale the business," he noted.

The India business also maintained momentum, with revenue rising 2.7 per cent sequentially, while mobile revenue grew 3.4 per cent aided by customer upgrades and the company's premiumisation strategy.

Bharti Airtel's total customer base expanded to 693 million across 15 countries during the quarter, supported by net additions of 12 million customers across India and Africa.