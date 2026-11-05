Jordan MMA Week Showcases Tourism, Heritage Through International Championship

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 5 (Petra) -- Jordan Mixed Martial Arts Week combined international sporting competition with tourism and cultural activities, culminating in the DF UNCAGED championship at Amman's Roman Theater, which attracted approximately 5,000 spectators, according to organizers.

Held from Oct. 27 to 30, the main events took place across several locations, beginning with a press conference in Amman, followed by open training sessions along the Dead Sea waterfront, official weigh-ins at the Amman Citadel, and the championship's fight night at the Roman Theater.

The program also featured tours for international celebrities and fighters to destinations across the Kingdom, including Petra, Jerash, the Dead Sea, the Cave of the Seven Sleepers, the Baptism Site, Madaba and Mount Nebo.

The championship featured 14 bouts involving 28 fighters from 14 countries, including six Arab nations. Four Jordanian fighters competed before their home crowd, with three securing victories. The event also marked the professional debuts of Zaki Kayali and Abdullah Jawish.

The fight night featured performances by the Jordan Armed Forces military band and the Ma'an Folklore Troupe, alongside traditional dabke, dahieh and Circassian folk performances.

The second-century Roman Theater provided a historic setting for the event, while performers dressed in Roman- and Nabataean-inspired costumes entertained visitors in the surrounding areas, integrating local heritage into the sporting experience.

Prime Minister Jafar Hassan attended the championship alongside international sports and entertainment figures, including boxing legend Mike Tyson, Brazilian football star Ronaldinho, Turkish actor Engin Altan Düzyatan, known for his leading role in the television series Diriliş: Ertuğrul, social media personality Hasbulla Magomedov and mixed martial arts coach Javier Mendez.

Their participation helped broaden the event's reach across different audiences, including followers of boxing, football, television drama, digital entertainment and mixed martial arts.

Several guests shared photographs and videos from their visits to Jordan, introducing their international audiences to the Kingdom's tourist attractions and cultural experiences.

According to organizers, Jordanian production teams created visual content published on the social media accounts of Tyson, Ronaldinho, Düzyatan, Magomedov and other visiting celebrities, combining coverage of their activities with promotional footage of Jordanian destinations.

The championship was broadcast on Jordan Television, MBC Action and the Shahid streaming platform. Opening and closing segments also featured promotional footage of Jordanian tourist destinations, organizers said.

Makana 360 CEO Abdulrahman Hassami said the initiative sought to connect audiences' interest in sports and prominent international personalities with Jordan's tourism offerings.

He explained that viewers initially drawn to a particular fight or celebrity might become interested in visiting Jordan after seeing the destinations featured in the accompanying content.

Hassami said integrating sporting events, digital content, organized tours and hospitality services creates opportunities for athletes, content creators, event organizers, hotels, restaurants and tourism operators.

The objective, he added, is to turn international exposure into meaningful visitor experiences that encourage tourists to explore Jordan, engage with local communities and share their experiences with others.

Tourism and Antiquities Minister Imad Hijazeen highlighted the potential of sports tourism during the week's opening press conference, saying major sporting events provide opportunities to reach new international audiences.

He said hosting fights at the Roman Theater and organizing activities at the Dead Sea allowed Jordan's historic and natural attractions to become part of the event itself.

Hijazeen also emphasized the importance of introducing international visitors to Jordanian hospitality, cuisine, culture and everyday life, with the aim of converting online interest into actual visits and encouraging longer stays across multiple destinations.

Writer and architect Yazan Mahadin said the Roman Theater's location in downtown Amman offered opportunities to connect the sporting event with the surrounding markets, cafes and restaurants.

He noted that attending a major sporting event could encourage visitors to extend their stay in the capital before exploring other destinations across the Kingdom.

Mahadin added that photographs shared by internationally recognized figures could generate interest among audiences unfamiliar with Jordan, particularly when accompanied by practical information on travel, accommodation and tourism itineraries.

He called for greater involvement by tourism service providers in developing packages that combine attendance at major events with visits to Jordan's cultural and natural attractions.

The approach aligns with UN Tourism's emphasis on sports tourism as a means of diversifying destinations and tourism-related businesses, supported by cooperation between the public and private sectors.

Organizers said the event involved public- and private-sector partners working across sports, tourism, media, security and event management. Its activities also supported hospitality, transportation, catering, photography, production and technical services, including sound and lighting equipment, throughout the arrival of participants, training sessions, media activities and championship night.

Jordan Mixed Martial Arts Week was organized by Makana 360 and Jordan Combat Consulting, in cooperation with the Jordan Mixed Martial Arts Federation and with support from the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities and the Jordan Tourism Board.

//Petra// AJ