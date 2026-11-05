Meghalaya Govt Transferred Rs 400 Cr To Students: Conrad Sangma

MENAFN - IANS) Shillong, Nov 5 (IANS) Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, on Thursday said the state government has transferred around Rs 400 crore to students through various scholarship programmes, while financial support to Self-Help Groups (SHGs) has increased from Rs 50 crore to nearly Rs 1,400 crore as part of its efforts to ensure inclusive development.

Addressing a gathering during his visit to West Jaintia Hills, CM Sangma outlined the government's three-pillar development model, emphasising infrastructure creation, direct financial assistance to individuals and preservation of the state's cultural identity.

Highlighting the government's focus on improving livelihoods, the Chief Minister said farmers have received close to Rs 300 crore through various initiatives, including FOCUS+ and CM ASSURE.

He said development should not remain confined to the creation of physical infrastructure but must directly improve people's lives.

On infrastructure, Sangma highlighted investments in roads, educational institutions, healthcare facilities and sports infrastructure, adding that nearly 70 per cent of the government's spending in the sports sector over the last few years had been directed towards developing physical assets.

He also stressed the importance of protecting Meghalaya's diverse cultural traditions and local identities, irrespective of faith or geographical region.

The Chief Minister said traditional heads and community leaders were being actively involved in governance and the development process.

During his day-long visit, Sangma laid the foundation stone for the Integrated Hospital at Ummulong and inaugurated the Block Integrated Development Complex at Thadlaskein C&RD Block and a shooting range at Khliehtyrchi.

He also inaugurated road projects covering 38.163 km across different locations, an additional school building at Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Jowai, two sub-centres and the renovated Kiang Nangbah Stadium.

Foundation stones were also laid for an aquatic complex, synthetic athletic track, artificial football grounds, school buildings and additional healthcare infrastructure.

Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar and Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Wailadmiki Shylla were also present.

The Chief Minister felicitated local achievers and distributed start-up toolkits to 181 trainees along with maternal and child care kits.