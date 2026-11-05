MP Congress Demands CBI Probe Into Illegal Liquor Smuggling To Gujarat

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Nov 5 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari on Thursday demanded a CBI probe into the alleged illegal liquor smuggling network operating in the state and supplying liquor to Gujarat, alleging that the trade was flourishing under political and administrative protection.

Patwari raised the demand after meeting the family of Dilip Puri, Station House Officer (SHO) of Khategaon police station in Dewas district, who died recently.

He visited the bereaved family at Barmandal village in Dhar district and expressed his condolences.

Questioning the government's role in checking the illegal liquor trade, Patwari alleged that illicit liquor was being sold from house to house in Madhya Pradesh and that such a widespread network could not operate without the support of influential people.

"Illegal liquor is being sold from house to house, and such operations cannot flourish without government protection. If anyone is responsible for this death, it is the government," he said.

The Congress leader demanded a CBI investigation into the alleged supply of illegal liquor to Gujarat, including the entire chain of smugglers, their associates and those allegedly providing political and administrative protection.

He said the government should investigate the network and identify those responsible rather than confining its response to media management.

During the visit, Patwari also urged Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who holds the Home portfolio, to announce free education for children of Class III and Class IV police personnel.

He said police personnel work under difficult conditions and remain on duty round the clock, often without regular leave, making it the government's responsibility to ensure the welfare and security of their families.

"After meeting Dilip Puri's family, I could feel their immense grief. This prompted me to urge the Chief Minister and the government to take responsibility for the education of police personnel's children. This would be a true tribute not only to Dilip Puri's family but also to the families of all police personnel," Patwari said.

He said the initiative would reduce the financial burden on police families and establish a precedent for the government's responsibility towards its employees.