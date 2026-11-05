26-Lawmaker Committee Formed To Draft Reply For Throne Speech

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 5 (Petra) – Speaker of the Lower House of Representatives, Dr. Ibrahim Tarawneh, on Thursday chaired the first meeting of the committee mandated to draft the Reply to the Speech from the Throne.

The meeting was attended by the First Deputy Speaker, MP Ayat Allah Freihat.

The committee was formed by the House's Permanent Bureau, in consultation and agreement with parliamentary blocs and independent members.

On behalf of the response committee and all lawmakers, Tarawneh expressed the "deepest gratitude and appreciation" to His Majesty King Abdullah II for inaugurating the third ordinary session of the 20th Parliament and delivering the Speech from the Throne.

Highlighting the Royal directives contained within the speech, he said its axes outline the path for the coming phase and underscore the priorities for national action.

Comprising 26 deputies, the committee represents the House's various parliamentary blocs and independent MPs.

//Petra// AG