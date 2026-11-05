PM Modi Interacts With Para Asian Games Participants, Receives Special Mementoes

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday interacted with members of India's Para Asian Games 2026 contingent at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, where athletes from several disciplines presented him with special mementoes to celebrate their achievements at the Aichi-Nagoya Games.

During the interaction, sprinter Simran Sharma, who won gold medals in the women's 100m and 200m T12 events, presented a pair of shoes to the Prime Minister as a memento.

Shot putter Sachin Sarjerao, who clinched gold in the F45/46 category, also presented a shot put ball to PM Modi, highlighting the achievements of Indian para-athletes at the continental event.

The interaction brought together athletes, coaches, support staff and officials from the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), national sports federations and the Sports Ministry.

India delivered its best-ever performance at the Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, with 97 Indian para-athletes winning a total of 114 medals, including 30 gold.

The contingent finished its campaign with 30 gold, 35 silver and 49 bronze medals, surpassing its previous best of 108 medals, including 27 gold, achieved at the 2023 edition in Hangzhou, China. India also crossed the 100-medal mark for the second consecutive edition.

Para-athletics emerged as India's biggest medal contributor, accounting for 65 medals, including 22 gold, 19 silver and 24 bronze. Para-badminton followed with 16 medals, comprising three gold, five silver and eight bronze, while para-swimming athletes secured 11 medals, including three silver and eight bronze.

India also made a strong impact in para-archery, winning six medals, including three gold, while shooting contributed five medals, with two gold, two silver and one bronze. The contingent further added seven bronze medals in para-table tennis, two silver in powerlifting and two medals in judo, comprising one silver and one bronze.

Among the standout performers, javelin thrower Sumit Antil successfully defended his gold medal in the men's F42-F44/F61-F64 category and was part of a podium sweep, underlining India's dominance in the discipline.

In shooting, Mona Agarwal won gold in the women's 50m rifle three positions SH1 event with record scores. India also secured two quotas in shooting for the 2028 Summer Paralympics.

The campaign featured achievements across age groups, with 50-year-old Jehan Dorab Madan becoming India's oldest medallist at the Games after securing bronze in para-table tennis.

The record-breaking campaign further highlighted India's growing presence in para-sports and the country's continued progress across multiple disciplines.