Amman Terror Attack Kills Security Officer, Suspect Arrested

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

- Assailant attacks officer with sharp weapon, wounds patrol officer during arrest Amman, Nov. 5 (Petra) - The Public Security Directorate (PSD) said Corporal Jawad Ali Khalaf Salayta was killed Thursday in a terrorist stabbing attack while on official duty in Amman. Another officer was wounded while arresting the attacker.

The incident occurred at 12:20 p.m. on Madina Munawara Street, when an assailant ambushed Salayta and stabbed him with a "sharp weapon," the PSD spokesperson said. A security patrol intervened immediately, subduing and arresting the attacker after a struggle.

Salayta was taken to the hospital, where he died shortly afterward.

The officer in charge of the patrol suffered facial injuries during the confrontation and was also hospitalized. His condition is stable.

The spokesperson said preliminary findings indicated that the attacker had intended and planned to carry out a terrorist attack against public security personnel. Security authorities have begun questioning him.

The PSD mourned the fallen corporal and offered condolences to his family and colleagues.

//Petra// HA