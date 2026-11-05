DUBAI BASKETBALL AND RED BULL JOIN FORCES IN NEW PARTNERSHIP TO FUEL BASKETBALL's GROWTH IN DUBAI

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The partnership was unveiled in spectacular fashion with the world's highest-altitude basketball dunk, 303 metres above the city. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, United Arab Emirates,November 2026: Dubai Basketball welcomes Red Bull as the team's Official Energy Drink Partner for the 2026/27 season. Bringing together two brands built on energy and ambition, the partnership will fuel Dubai Basketball's journey while creating new experiences for fans and the wider basketball community across the city.

The partnership was unveiled in spectacular fashion, with Dubai Basketball stars Dzanan Musa and Justin Anderson making history 303 metres above Dubai. On the helipad of Mandarin Oriental Downtown Hotel, Dubai, in Al Wasl Tower, the pair pulled off the world's highest-altitude basketball dunk, with Musa delivering an alley-oop pass for Anderson to finish against the stunning backdrop of Dubai's skyline.

The moment was captured through dramatic aerial footage transitioning from sunset to nightfall, culminating in a spectacular display of 600 illuminated drones forming the Red Bull and Dubai Basketball logos above the city. Bringing Red Bull's signature“Giving Wings” philosophy to life, the reveal celebrated the partners' shared commitment to pushing boundaries, supporting sporting ambition and making extraordinary moments possible.

The partnership will extend beyond the court, with a programme of activations designed to bring fans closer to the team while supporting the continued growth of basketball in Dubai. As part of the collaboration, Red Bull will support Dubai Basketball's ambition to bring the city closer to the sport through creating dedicted spaces for the local community to play and connect with basketball.

The partnership will also see Red Bull and Dubai Basketball collaborate on a series of digital and fan-led initiatives throughout the season, giving fans the opportunity to play an active role through interactive voting and content across both brands' platforms.

Dubai Basketball President, Dejan Kamenjašević spoke about the partnership saying,“Red Bull and Dubai Basketball share a belief in pushing boundaries and creating experiences that people remember.”

He added,“this partnership gives us the opportunity to bring that energy directly to our fans and the wider community, creating new ways for people to experience basketball and be part of what we are building in Dubai.”

The partnership comes as Dubai Basketball enters its third season, continuing its journey as the first and only sports franchise representing Dubai and the UAE on the international stage. With a growing fanbase and a schedule spanning the EuroLeague and ABA League, the team continues to build a new basketball culture in the city.

Through the partnership, Red Bull will also have a visible presence around Dubai Basketball's matchday and training environments, while collaborating with the team on content and communications throughout the season.

The partnership reflects a shared ambition to fuel the next generation of basketball in Dubai – from the arena to the community.