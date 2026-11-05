Press Release: Fastercapital Adds Addolina Ventures To Equitypilot To Address Community Access To Essentials

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Summary: Lead FasterCapital has selected Addolina Ventures to join EquityPilot, partnering to help the mobile provision startup scale its doorstep grocery service and refine execution... Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Ghana & Dubai, UAE

Lead FasterCapital has selected Addolina Ventures to join EquityPilot, partnering to help the mobile provision startup scale its doorstep grocery service and refine execution toward customer-facing milestones. The collaboration is designed to accelerate Addolina Ventures' operational readiness and community rollout through hands-on program support.

Nut graf FasterCapital and EquityPilot will concentrate the first 30–60 days on operational execution, refining go-to-market priorities, and strengthening customer-facing materials. This initial phase aims to set clear milestones for Addolina Ventures' mobile provision expansion that editors can reference.

Many families face barriers to accessing fresh, affordable food due to time constraints, crowded stores, or limited local retail options. These dynamics create a demand for convenient, trustworthy provisioning solutions that bring quality goods directly to neighborhoods. Addolina Ventures' mobile shop model is positioned to respond to that local need by combining on-the-ground service with digital ordering.

What the Startup Delivers?

Addolina Ventures operates a mobile provision store bringing essential food items and household staples to customers' doorsteps. The business pairs locally sourced products with a user-friendly web and app interface, flexible delivery options (including subscriptions), and community engagement initiatives designed to tailor inventory and service to neighborhood preferences.

Why Now?

Shifts toward digital convenience, heightened sensitivity to in-person exposure, and renewed interest in supporting local supply chains have created an opening for community-focused provisioning models. Addolina Ventures aims to meet immediate neighborhood needs while offering a human-centered alternative to large digital platforms.

What FasterCapital Will Provide?

– Hands-on execution support to clarify near-term priorities and operational processes – Guidance to improve customer-facing materials and the online ordering experience – Connections to mentors and ecosystem stakeholders relevant to local logistics and retail – Fundraising readiness coaching and feedback on investor materials (no funding guarantees)

First 30–60 Days

During the initial program period, FasterCapital and Addolina Ventures will focus on operational playbooks for the mobile unit, route optimization, and customer onboarding flows. Workstreams include refining inventory mixes to match community preferences, improving the website/app ordering path, and preparing concise investor-facing materials to support future fundraising conversations.

Leadership Comment

“Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said: 'We're excited to support Addolina Ventures through EquityPilot. Our team will focus on execution milestones and connecting the startup with the right ecosystem stakeholders.'”

90-Day Outlook

Over the next 90 days, Addolina Ventures plans to pilot refined delivery routes, expand scheduled mobile-shop stops in target neighborhoods, and measure customer retention on subscription offerings. The team will report progress on operational KPIs and iterate inventory and service based on direct community feedback.

About Addolina Ventures

Addolina Ventures exists to bridge the gap between communities and essential provisions by delivering fresh, affordable food and household staples directly to customers' doorsteps. The company combines a mobile retail unit with a digital ordering experience, community engagement, and locally sourced products to simplify grocery access and support regional suppliers.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital works with founders to turn plans into execution through structured milestones, hands-on support, and guidance that improves fundraising readiness. With programs including EquityPilot, FasterCapital helps startups sharpen positioning, validate priorities, and connect with relevant ecosystem stakeholders.