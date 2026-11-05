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Man Takes Woman Hostage In Ternopil Store, Shots Fired, Suspect Arrested

Man Takes Woman Hostage In Ternopil Store, Shots Fired, Suspect Arrested


Date: 2026-11-05 07:12:53

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The regional police of Ternopil reported this on its website, according to Ukrinform.

"At around 11:00 today, November 5, police received a report of an incident at a retail store. An unidentified man had locked the store manager inside an office. Two shots were subsequently heard from the premises," the police said.

Police later added that the man had been arrested.

"No one was injured in the shooting. Initial investigative procedures are being carried out with the detained suspect, a local resident born in 1973. Further details will follow," the statement said.

Read also: SSU identifies around 100 people involved in unrest in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka

Police officers and all relevant emergency services are working at the scene.

As Ukrinform previously reported, a man took people hostage at a beauty salon in Odesa. He was subsequently arrested.

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UkrinForm

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