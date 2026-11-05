Russian Forces Strike Hlukhiv With Drone, Two Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Shostka District Military Administration reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"On the morning of November 5, a 51-year-old woman was injured in an enemy drone attack on Hlukhiv. The victim was hospitalized and is receiving the necessary medical care. Her life is not in danger," the statement said.

Later, the Shostka District Military Administration added that the number of injured people had increased following the morning strike. A 16-year-old girl sought medical attention.

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Doctors are currently treating her. Her health is not in danger, the administration noted.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Russian forces attacked civilians on a road in Sumy region with drones, injuring one person.