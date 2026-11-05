Zelensky: Increased US Aid Can Force Putin To Reconsider Plans To Continue War

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The president made the remarks in an interview with German TV host Jan Böhmermann for the programme ZDF Magazin Royale, Ukrinform reports.

"If Congress now talks about strong financial support or weapons assistance, as Europe is doing and demonstrating today, then I believe this will be a positive factor that will influence Putin. Putin will then consider whether it makes sense to keep fighting and continue the war if support for Ukraine increases. And this will bring us closer to possible negotiations and a possible peace," Zelensky said.

Commenting on the U.S. election results, the president said Ukraine was counting on continued bipartisan support in the United States, while expressing hope that a Democratic victory would strengthen that support.

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"I am also grateful to the Republicans, but the Democrats speak very clearly about supporting Ukraine and providing assistance to Ukraine. They also talk about restoring ties between the United States and Europe, which have weakened somewhat in recent years. This is very important to us," he emphasized.

According to Zelensky, stopping Russian aggression would be extremely difficult without close cooperation between the United States and Europe.

"Without this connection, without these relations, it is very difficult to stop Putin. That is why there is hope that a balance of power will emerge and that we will receive more support," he said.

At the same time, the president acknowledged that domestic policy issues remain the top priority for American politicians following the elections. However, he noted that during the election campaign, Democrats had demonstrated their willingness to continue devoting considerable attention to Russia's war against Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported, following the midterm elections, Democrats are gaining control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives.