Defense Forces Strike Russian Attack Drone Launch Site, Military Depots

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram.

"On November 4 and overnight into November 5, units of Ukraine's Defense Forces struck a storage, preparation and launch site for attack UAVs in temporarily occupied Crimea, a drone depot in Melitopol, as well as enemy depots, a mobile fire group and repair units in Donetsk and Luhansk regions," the statement said.

The following targets were hit:



A storage, preparation and launch site for Russian attack UAVs near Hvardijske, in temporarily occupied Crimea.

A Russian military mobile fire group near Dontsivka, Luhansk region.

A depot of Russian attack drones near Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia region.

An ammunition depot belonging to Russian occupation forces near Novoazovsk, Donetsk region.

An enemy logistics and equipment depot near Prohres, Donetsk region.

Enemy repair and recovery units near Talakivka, Donetsk region. An enemy position in the area of Nyzhnia Duvanka, Luhansk region.

The General Staff explained that these operations by Ukraine's Defense Forces are particularly important because Russian forces use launch sites in Crimea to attack Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure with strike drones. Hitting these facilities and drone depots reduces the intensity of such attacks.

Defense Forces put 15 of Russia's 38 major oil refineries out of operation in late September – Intelligence

As Ukrinform reported, Russia's total combat losses since the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, reached approximately 1,599,390 personnel as of November 5, 2026, including 2,380 troops killed or wounded over the previous 24 hours.