Powerful Storms And Two Tornadoes Hit Brazil's Santa Catarina State

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Severe storms, including two tornadoes, have struck Brazil's southern state of Santa Catarina, causing significant damage to infrastructure.

CNN reported the incident, citing data from Brazil's National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet).

The natural disaster caused extensive damage in the city of Chapecó, located in southern Brazil. On November 4, a tornado struck Serafin Enoss Bertaso Airport, damaging several parts of the facility.

With wind speeds reaching 126 kilometres per hour, the tornado shattered windows in the airport terminal and main hall, destroyed part of the building's façade, and caused the entrance structure to collapse.

<iframe allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="400" src="" width="670"><p></p>