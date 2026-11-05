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Six Passenger Planes Make Emergency Landings Across Europe Following Bomb Threats

Six Passenger Planes Make Emergency Landings Across Europe Following Bomb Threats


Date: 2026-11-05 07:12:45

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Six passenger aircraft across Europe were forced to make emergency landings on the morning of November 5 following bomb threats.

According to European media, three aircraft landed in Bulgaria, while another made an emergency landing at Brussels Airport.

A bomb threat was also reported on a Finnair flight from Helsinki to Rome. The aircraft landed safely in the Italian capital.

Meanwhile, an Aer Lingus flight travelling from Dublin to Rome changed course and landed at a military airbase in France.

The incidents come just days after a similar wave of bomb threats across Europe.

On Tuesday, at least seven passenger flights were targeted, prompting diversions and security checks at several airports. No explosives were found on any of the aircraft.

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