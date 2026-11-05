Russian Diesel Tankers Diverted Amid US Sanctions And Political Backlash

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Three tankers carrying Russian diesel fuel that were expected to be delivered to the United States have altered or reconsidered their routes amid sanctions-related uncertainty and political opposition in Washington, according to the publication.

The Talisman, a tanker subject to sanctions imposed by the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union, has abandoned its planned route across the Atlantic and entered the Mediterranean Sea. The vessel is currently anchored off the coast of Algeria, awaiting further instructions.

Another tanker, the Leruo, has changed its declared destination from the United States to Brazil.

The third vessel, the Agioi Fanendes, is still heading towards New York, although the port where its cargo will be unloaded has yet to be confirmed.

On October 9, US President Donald Trump announced that, under an arrangement with Russia, an initial 300,000 tonnes of diesel fuel would be released onto the market. The initiative was intended to bring down sharply rising diesel prices in the United States.

However, the arrangement has encountered political resistance in Washington. Several Republican and Democratic lawmakers have argued that purchasing Russian fuel would generate additional revenue for Moscow and undermine the effectiveness of the sanctions regime.

Matt Smith, an analyst at commodity intelligence firm Kpler, believes that the third tanker could also change course because of legal uncertainty surrounding the arrangement.

The developments come as US diesel inventories have fallen below 100 million barrels for the first time in more than two decades. Retail diesel prices have climbed to $6.27 per gallon, while diesel futures have surged by more than 60% since the outbreak of the war involving Iran.