Saudi Defense Forces Intercept Houthi Ballistic Missile Over Medina
(MENAFN) Saudi-led coalition air defenses intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile fired by Yemen's Houthi group toward the western Saudi region of Medina on Thursday, according to a coalition statement.
Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki confirmed the interception in an announcement published on the US social media platform X.
The coalition did not disclose the missile's intended destination or indicate whether the incident resulted in any damage.
The Houthis have yet to issue a response to the announcement.
The interception comes amid mounting tensions between the Houthis and the Saudi-led military coalition, which backs Yemen's internationally recognized government.
Saudi Arabia launched its military intervention in Yemen in March 2015, leading a coalition against the Houthis after the group took control of the capital, Sanaa, and other areas of the country in 2014.
Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki confirmed the interception in an announcement published on the US social media platform X.
The coalition did not disclose the missile's intended destination or indicate whether the incident resulted in any damage.
The Houthis have yet to issue a response to the announcement.
The interception comes amid mounting tensions between the Houthis and the Saudi-led military coalition, which backs Yemen's internationally recognized government.
Saudi Arabia launched its military intervention in Yemen in March 2015, leading a coalition against the Houthis after the group took control of the capital, Sanaa, and other areas of the country in 2014.
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