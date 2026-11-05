Algeria-Malaysia Ties At Strongest Since 1964 - Ambassador

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 (NNN) -- Relations between Algeria and Malaysia are currently at their strongest since the establishment of diplomatic ties were established in 1964, with bilateral trade, investment, and people-to-people exchanges recording significant growth, Algerian Ambassador to Malaysia Abdelhafid Bounour said.

He said both countries continued to support each other on issues of mutual concern at the international level, particularly as they shared common principles on international peace and security, and the right of colonised peoples to self-determination.

“There has also been a substantial increase in the movement of students and tourists, particularly following the launch of a direct flight route by Air Algérie between Algiers and Kuala Lumpur in April 2026,” he said at a reception held in conjunction with the 72nd anniversary of the Algerian Liberation Revolution here on Wednesday.

The reception was attended by Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Mustapha Sakmud, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Dr Johari Abdul, Dewan Negara President Datuk Seri Awang Bemee Awang Ali Basah, as well as foreign ambassadors and members of the diplomatic corps.

On Algeria's development, Bounour said the country had made rapid progress across various sectors since gaining independence in 1962, providing its citizens with access to essential social services.

Bounour said Algeria's strategic location in North Africa, coupled with its abundant natural resources and advanced transport infrastructure, strengthened its position as a gateway for investment and trade.

Algeria was also among Europe's primary suppliers of natural gas, with four subsea pipelines connecting the country to Italy and Spain, from where the gas was distributed to the rest of Europe.

He noted that Algeria had recently signed an agreement to supply electricity to Europe, as well as another agreement with five European countries to supply green hydrogen in the coming years through subsea pipelines.

Algeria commemorates its National Day, also known as Revolution Day, on Nov 1, commemorating the start of its war of independence against French colonial rule in 1954, which culminated in independence in 1962.

--NNN