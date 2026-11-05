EU Releases Four Point Eighty-Nine Billion Dollars in New Ukraine Support
(MENAFN) The European Commission announced Thursday that it had transferred €4.36 billion ($4.89 billion) to Ukraine under the European Union's €90 billion Ukraine Support Loan, providing funding for the country's government budget and pressing military needs.
The latest payment consists of €3.7 billion in macro-financial assistance and an additional €658 million allocated through the loan's defense component, according to a Commission statement.
The budgetary contribution represents the second of three installments planned for 2026 under the EU's macro-financial assistance program, which has a total allocation of €8.35 billion.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reaffirmed the bloc's commitment to supporting Kyiv as the conflict continues.
“As Russia continues its relentless attacks, Ukraine is about to start its fifth wartime winter. And as efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace for Ukraine continue, so too does the EU’s unwavering support,” she said.
The defense funding is intended to help Ukraine acquire essential military equipment, including drones, missiles, radar systems, electronic warfare technology and ammunition for air defense systems.
With the latest transfer, the European Commission said the total amount distributed through the loan's defense component has reached €16.4 billion.
Ukraine also has access to another €25.2 billion in EU financial assistance for 2026, providing additional resources to address its ongoing financial and defense requirements.
Since the beginning of the war, the EU and its member states have delivered a combined €235.9 billion in support to Ukraine. This total includes €3.8 billion generated from proceeds associated with immobilized Russian assets.
The latest payment consists of €3.7 billion in macro-financial assistance and an additional €658 million allocated through the loan's defense component, according to a Commission statement.
The budgetary contribution represents the second of three installments planned for 2026 under the EU's macro-financial assistance program, which has a total allocation of €8.35 billion.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reaffirmed the bloc's commitment to supporting Kyiv as the conflict continues.
“As Russia continues its relentless attacks, Ukraine is about to start its fifth wartime winter. And as efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace for Ukraine continue, so too does the EU’s unwavering support,” she said.
The defense funding is intended to help Ukraine acquire essential military equipment, including drones, missiles, radar systems, electronic warfare technology and ammunition for air defense systems.
With the latest transfer, the European Commission said the total amount distributed through the loan's defense component has reached €16.4 billion.
Ukraine also has access to another €25.2 billion in EU financial assistance for 2026, providing additional resources to address its ongoing financial and defense requirements.
Since the beginning of the war, the EU and its member states have delivered a combined €235.9 billion in support to Ukraine. This total includes €3.8 billion generated from proceeds associated with immobilized Russian assets.
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