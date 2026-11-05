European Lawmakers Demand BYD Curbs Over Security Risks
(MENAFN) A group of European lawmakers is pressing for restrictions on Chinese automaker BYD, citing potential security risks and calling for its exclusion from public procurement and limits on its vehicles’ access to military facilities.
French lawmaker Francois Kalfon said in a statement Wednesday that he had written to French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu. Alongside eight other lawmakers, he has also approached the European Commission.
Kalfon warned that cameras, GPS systems, microphones and laser sensors in Chinese connected vehicles could gather sensitive information near military bases and strategic infrastructure.
He said Britain and Poland have already restricted Chinese vehicles’ access to military installations, while the US military has barred BYD vehicles from its Kadena base in Japan. France, he added, has yet to introduce comparable measures.
Kalfon urged France and the EU to act before a confirmed espionage incident occurs, arguing that strategic sites must be shielded from hybrid threats.
His proposals include classifying BYD as a high-risk supplier under EU cybersecurity legislation now being negotiated, and restricting imports of its vehicles.
French lawmaker Francois Kalfon said in a statement Wednesday that he had written to French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu. Alongside eight other lawmakers, he has also approached the European Commission.
Kalfon warned that cameras, GPS systems, microphones and laser sensors in Chinese connected vehicles could gather sensitive information near military bases and strategic infrastructure.
He said Britain and Poland have already restricted Chinese vehicles’ access to military installations, while the US military has barred BYD vehicles from its Kadena base in Japan. France, he added, has yet to introduce comparable measures.
Kalfon urged France and the EU to act before a confirmed espionage incident occurs, arguing that strategic sites must be shielded from hybrid threats.
His proposals include classifying BYD as a high-risk supplier under EU cybersecurity legislation now being negotiated, and restricting imports of its vehicles.
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