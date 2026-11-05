Azerbaijan's Non-Oil Tax Revenues Surge 13.1% To $6.93B Through October 2026
According to the report, tax revenues from the non-oil and gas sector rose by 1.36 billion manat ($802.7 million) compared to the same period of 2025, and an additional 297.4 million manat ($174.9 million) was paid into the state budget above the forecast.
Tax revenues through the State Tax Service totaled 16.06 billion manat ($9.45 billion) in the 10 months of 2026, exceeding the forecast by 1.27 billion manat ($749.5 million). The tax revenues increased by over 1.68 billion manat ($992.2 million), or 11.7%, year-on-year.
From January through October 2026, revenues from compulsory state social insurance contributions totaled 5.67 billion manat ($3.34 billion), exceeding the forecast by 297.1 million manat ($174.8 million). Revenues from non-budgetary organizations exceeded 3.8 billion manat ($2.26 billion).
During the same period, revenues from unemployment insurance contributions amounted to nearly 201.5 million manat ($118.5 million), exceeding the forecast by 8.3 million manat ($4.9 million). Revenues from non-budgetary organizations totaled 156.5 million manat ($92.1 million).
Revenues from compulsory medical insurance contributions exceeded 849.3 million manat ($499.6 million), surpassing the forecast by 20.4 million manat ($12 million). Revenues from non-budgetary organizations amounted to nearly 570.9 million manat ($335.8 million).
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