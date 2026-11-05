President Ilham Aliyev Signs Decree Establishing Zangilan Agropark
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. Trend: The Zangilan Agropark will be established to make effective use of the economic potential of the liberated territories and restore and develop agriculture in Zangilan and Gubadli districts.
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed the relevant decree.
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