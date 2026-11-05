Itoolmax Launches“Black Friday” Shopping Deals And A Curated Selection Of Winter Yard Power Tools

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) From November 24-December 3, consumers can enjoy up to 20% off when purchasing multiple items, up to 50% off select clearance products, and shop for practical tools for fall and winter home maintenance available sitewide.

City of Industry, California, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iToolMax offers top-quality deals to make outdoor yard maintenance easier and helps homeowners enjoy the holiday season and tackle winter tasks with ease.

Starting November 24, 2026, iToolMax is launching its annual Black Friday shopping event, featuring tiered discounts, free shipping, and up to 50% off select clearance items.









Black Friday Seasonal Deals to Help Families Get Ready for Winter

As fall gradually gives way to winter, homeowners need to devote more time and effort to various maintenance tasks, such as raking up fallen leaves, trimming branches, and clearing snow.

Through this Black Friday promotion, iToolMax aims to combine practical cordless yard tools with holiday shopping deals to help homeowners prepare for winter maintenance at the most affordable prices.

The event runs from November 24 to December 3, 2026, and the main promotions include website-wide:



Buy 2 items and get 10% OFF

Buy 3 items and get 15% OFF

Buy 4 items and get 20% OFF

Enjoy Free Shipping Sitewide (No Minimum Required)

Up to 50% OFF on select clearance items 10% off for new users

In addition, users who have subscribed to iToolMax VIP email and text message services will have the opportunity to receive additional exclusive offers and special deals, further enhancing their shopping experience during the holiday season.

This promotion covers cordless outdoor power tools, practical gardening equipment, winter maintenance supplies, and home improvement products, allowing consumers to choose the right tools for their specific household needs and enjoy discounts on bulk purchases.

In addition to promotional prices, iToolMax offers a 30-day worry-free trial, a one-year product warranty, and ongoing customer support, subject to the relevant product and service policies.

Key Products for Fall and Winter Home Yard Maintenance:

16-Inch Cordless Electric Snow Shovel: Featuring a newly upgraded, wider 16-inch snow-clearing width, the product weighs approximately 12.5 pounds and comes with a dual-battery configuration. Ideal for residential driveways, sidewalks, yards, and patios.

7.8ft Cordless Gutter Leaf Blower: Features an adjustable extension pole ranging from 4.7 to 7.8 feet, allowing users to clean gutters, garage roofs, patios, and other elevated outdoor areas from the ground.

Wall-Mounted Firewood Kindling Splitter: Made of high-carbon steel, it offers exceptional sharpness and rust resistance. Ideal for splitting wood on the go during outdoor work, camping, or hiking.

Smart RGBIC Outdoor Net Lights: With 16 million color options, each LED can be controlled independently. Whether for parties, holidays, or a cozy evening, they instantly create the perfect atmosphere.

Smart RGBIC Permanent Outdoor Lights: 63 preset scene modes with support for 16 million color combinations. Use the app to freely set colors, timers, and lighting modes, and even sync the lighting effects to the beat of your music.









Making Yard Maintenance Easier Through Wireless and Lightweight Innovations

Founded in 2019, iToolMax began as a cordless lawn mower designed to simplify lawn care. Today, the company focuses its product philosophy on three core areas: Cordless, Lightweight, and Upright.

These principles are also reflected in the brand's ever-expanding product lineup. The 3-in-1 Cordless Weed Trimmer combines lawn trimming, mowing, and edging functions into a single tool that weighs just 3.26 lbs, making daily lawn care more flexible and convenient. The 2-in-1 Cordless Cultivator is equipped with a telescoping extension pole, allowing users to till the soil while maintaining a more upright posture; meanwhile, the 2026 upgraded Mobile Gardening Seat features 360° swivel wheels and an adjustable seat design, providing a more comfortable and convenient operating experience for daily gardening tasks.

“At iToolMax, we've always believed that yard maintenance should be easier, not more burdensome,” said Chris, founder of iToolMax.“By focusing on cordless technology, lightweight design, and ergonomic innovations, we're committed to helping homeowners reduce the physical strain of using tools so they can spend more time enjoying the outdoors.”

Black Friday Event Dates and How to Shop

The iToolMax 2026 Black Friday event is scheduled to take place from November 24 to December 3, 2026, on the brand's official online store.

Consumers can browse participating products and view discount terms and conditions on the official website, and learn about VIP-exclusive offers through official email and text message channels.

For more information about the event and products, please visit:

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CONTACT: Abby Zheng...