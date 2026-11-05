Crown Crafts To Announce Second Quarter 2027 Results On November 12, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GONZALES, La., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ-CM: CRWS) (the“Company”), a producer, designer, and distributor of infant, toddler, and juvenile consumer products, today announced that it will release the results of its operations for the second quarter of fiscal 2027 after the market closes on Thursday, November 12, 2026. Olivia W. Elliott, President and Chief Executive Officer, will host a teleconference at 4:00 p.m. Central Time that day to discuss the Company's results.

Interested individuals may join the teleconference by dialing (844) 539-3703 or (412) 652-1273 and asking to join the Crown Crafts, Inc. call. The teleconference can also be accessed in listen-only mode by visiting the Company's website at . The financial information to be discussed during the teleconference may be found on the investor relations portion of the Company's website after earnings are released.

A telephone replay of the teleconference will be available three hours after the call through November 25, 2026. To access the replay, dial (844) 512-2921 in the United States or (412) 317-6671 from international locations and enter replay access code 13762511.

About Crown Crafts, Inc.

Founded in 1957, Crown Crafts, Inc. designs, markets, and distributes infant, toddler, and juvenile consumer products including infant bedding, toddler bedding, diaper bags, bibs, toys and disposable products. The Company primarily operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sassy Baby, Inc. and NoJo Baby & Kids, Inc., which market a variety of infant, toddler, and juvenile products under Company-owned trademarks (Sassy®, Manhattan Toy®, NoJo®, Baby Boom® and Neat Solutions®), as well as licensed collections and exclusive private label programs. Sales are made to retailers such as mass merchants, large chain stores, juvenile specialty stores, value channel stores, grocery and drug stores, restaurants, wholesale clubs, internet-based retailers and directly to consumers through the Company's websites. For more information visit the Company's website at .

Contact:

Claire Spencer

Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

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