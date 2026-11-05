Allot Brings Iot Security Into The 5G Network To Help Protect Against AI-Driven Cyberattacks

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NetworkSecure helps telcos shield business IoT devices across 4G and 5G while creating new security revenue opportunities

Hod Hasharon, Israel, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative security-as-a-service (SECaaS) and network intelligence solutions for communication service providers and enterprises, today highlighted new capabilities for securing SIM-enabled IoT devices with Allot NetworkSecure, giving telcos a network-based cyber shield for the connected devices of their business customers across 4G and 5G networks.

As businesses connect cameras, sensors, meters, industrial equipment and other IoT devices, securing those devices presents a particular challenge. Many are constrained or unmanaged and cannot depend on conventional endpoint security software. At the same time, artificial intelligence is giving attackers new tools to find vulnerabilities and develop exploits faster and at greater scale.

In May 2026, Google Threat Intelligence Group reported an AI-developed zero-day exploit intended for mass exploitation. Separately, it observed adversaries using AI to support vulnerability research across a range of technologies, including embedded systems.

Recent incidents show that connected equipment is already a target. In October 2026, hundreds of supermarkets in France reported a cyberattack that disrupted their refrigeration systems, and similar incidents have since been reported in other European countries. In early November, a refrigeration supplier to France's national blood service reported that freezer temperature settings had been changed remotely. Connected operational equipment like this is often managed remotely and rarely treated as a security asset, making protection at the network layer increasingly important.

Allot NetworkSecure gives telcos a cyber shield for business IoT services, built into the network itself. Powered by Allot's AI-driven Deep Network Intelligence, it enforces firewall and access policies that block malicious and unauthorized traffic before it reaches the device – without depending on security software installed on each protected device.

“AI is changing the economics of cyberattacks by helping attackers tackle difficult technical problems faster and at greater scale. That makes IoT particularly challenging, because businesses may have thousands of connected devices that were never designed to run conventional security software. To solve these problems, telcos need innovative technologies and services,” said Angel Fernandez, VP Product Strategy at Allot.“By applying AI-driven intelligence and enforcement inside the network, Allot helps telcos protect and control the IoT environments of their business customers while turning security into a valuable service and a new revenue opportunity.”

For telcos, NetworkSecure IoT protection extends the value of connectivity beyond the SIM and data plan. Allot's network-based approach enables operators to deliver cybersecurity services directly to business customers, combining connectivity with visibility, threat detection and policy enforcement.

NetworkSecure is part of the broader Allot cybersecurity architecture for service providers. Allot's unified management capabilities enable telcos to co-deploy and centrally manage security services for different customer segments, with provisioning, control, reporting and analytics capabilities supporting the delivery of Security-as-a-Service.

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About Allot

Allot (NASDAQ & TASE: ALLT) makes networks safer, smarter and more valuable. We make it our mission to help telcos and enterprises gain deep network insight, defend against evolving cyber threats, and unlock new value for their customers. At the core of Allot's solutions is Deep Network Intelligence, powered by advanced AI/ML technologies, enabling unmatched app-aware visibility, even when traffic is encrypted. The same intelligence that drives precise traffic control and Quality of Experience (QoE) optimization enables real-time protection against DDoS and cyber threats, and the market's only comprehensive network-native platform that turns security into revenue-generating services. Through these services, we enable telecom providers to offer accessible and affordable cybersecurity protection services to their consumer and small business customers who do not have the resources or expertise to protect themselves otherwise. Leveraging 30 years of advanced telecom and enterprise network expertise, Allot partners with more than 500 communication service providers, including many of the world's top 10 telcos, and over 1,000 enterprises. Recognized by top analysts and trusted globally, Allot is at the forefront of secure, intelligent network experiences.

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of Company management. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: our accounts receivables, including our ability to collect outstanding accounts and assess their collectability on a quarterly basis; our ability to meet expectations with respect to our financial guidance and outlook; our ability to compete successfully with other companies offering competing technologies; the loss of one or more significant customers; consolidation of, and strategic alliances by, our competitors; government regulation; the timing of completion of key project milestones which impact the timing of our revenue recognition; lower demand for key value-added services; our ability to keep pace with advances in technology and to add new features and value-added services; managing lengthy sales cycles; operational risks associated with large projects; our dependence on channel partners for a material portion of our revenues; and other factors discussed under the heading“Risk Factors” in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT: Allot Seth Greenberg... +972 54 9222294 Allot Investor Relations Ehud Helft / Kenny Green... +1-212-378-8040