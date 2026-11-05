Q2 Metals Wins Discovery Of The Year Award From The Quebec Mineral Exploration Association

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q2 Metals Corp. (TSX.V: QTWO | OTCQB: QUEXF | FSE: 458) (“ Q2” or the“ Company”) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded the Discovery of the Year by the Association de l'Exploration Miniere du Quebec (AEMQ) for its outstanding contribution to mineral exploration through the company's exceptional discovery on its Cisco Lithium Project, located within the greater Nemaska traditional territory of the Eeyou Istchee, James Bay region of Quebec, Canada. This respected award is in recognition that the Cisco Deposit is a major discovery by industry peers, not only for its scale but its potential importance to the region. The Discovery of the Year highlights projects that demonstrate geological significance and compelling economic potential-criteria. “We are honoured to receive this prestigious award from the AEMQ,” said Alicia Milne, President and CEO of Q2 Metals.“This award reflects the initial work on Cisco by Canadian Mining House and the hard work and dedication of our team and contractors. Thank you to AEMQ for this recognition. Drilling is ongoing at Cisco, with five drill rigs on site. Indicated resource definition drilling as well as expansion and exploration drilling will support an update to the inferred mineral resource estimate in 2027. As well, we are on track to deliver our Preliminary Economic Assessment on the Cisco Project this Fall 2026.” ABOUT Q2 METALS CORP. Q2 Metals is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing the Cisco Lithium Project which is located within the greater Nemaska traditional territory of the Eeyou Istchee, James Bay region of Quebec, Canada. The Cisco Deposit is strategically situated just 6.5 km from the Billy Diamond Highway, providing access to rail infrastructure in the Town of Matagami, ~150 km to the south, with connections to deep seaports beyond. The current Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate on the Cisco Deposit dated April 20, 2026, outlines a pit-constrained resource of 270 Mt grading 1.36% Li2O at a 0.4% Li2O cut-off grade and an additional underground-constrained resource of 24 Mt grading 1.34% Li2O Inferred at a 0.7% Li2O cut-off grade. Together, these support a combined inferred mineral resource of 295 Mt grading 1.36% Li2O. The Cisco Deposit remains open along strike, with several additional high-priority targets identified across the broader 41,253 ha project area. The 2026 exploration program is ongoing, with a primary focus on infill drilling aimed at advancing the resource toward an indicated resource classification as well as targeted expansion drilling and regional exploration designed to evaluate high-priority targets surrounding the Cisco Deposit and across the broader project area. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Alicia Milne Jason McBride Chris Ackerman President & CEO Investor Relations Manager Corporate Development ... ... ... Telephone: 1 (800) 482-7560

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Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively,“forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian legislation. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as:“believes”,“expects”,“anticipates”,“intends”,“estimates”,“plans”,“may”,“should”,“would”,“will”,“potential”,“scheduled” or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Accordingly, all statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations and orientations regarding the future including, without limitation, any statements or plans regard the geological prospects of the Company's properties and the future exploration endeavors of the Company. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release or as of the date specified in such statement. Forward looking statements in this news release may include, but are not limited to, drilling results on the Cisco Project and inferences made therefrom, the conceptual nature of an exploration target on the Cisco Project, the potential scale of the Cisco Project, the focus of the Company's current and future exploration and drill programs, the scale, scope and location of future exploration and drilling activities, the Company's expectations in connection with the projects and exploration programs being met, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include failure to obtain necessary approvals, variations in ore grade or recovery rates, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, unsuccessful exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, reallocation of proposed use of funds, general economic, market or business conditions, risks associated with regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, uninsured risks, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same. Readers are cautioned that mineral exploration and development of mines is an inherently risky business and accordingly, the actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Additional risk factors are discussed in the section entitled“Risk Factors” in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for its recently completed fiscal period, which is available under Company's SEDAR profile at .

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

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