Copper Road Resources Files Permit Applications For Maiden 6,000-Metre Drilling Program At Ben Nevis Volcanic Complex

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(TSX-V: CRD) (“Copper Road” or the“Company”) is pleased to announce that it has formally submitted its application for an early exploration drilling permit to the. The permit will cover the Company's scheduled maiden diamond drilling campaign at its 100%-owned Ben Nevis Volcanic Complex (“BNVC”) project located in the Kirkland Lake-Larder Lake area of northeastern Ontario.

The BNVC project package presently consists of 226 mining claim cells covering 11,264 hectares (“ha”), including 13 contiguous mining rights only patents for an additional 210 ha to the operational project area. The project area includes parts of Ben Nevis, Clifford, Elliott, Arnold, Katrine and Pontiac townships, within the prolific mineral endowed Blake River Group, Abitibi Greenstone Belt. For further details regarding the property acquisition, please refer to the Company's December 8, 2025, press release announcing the execution of four separate option agreements.









Figure 1: Regional location Map of the Copper Road Ben Nevis Volcanic Complex Project showing the Blake River Group bounded to the south by the Larder Lake-Cadillac fault zone (LLCfz) and to the north by the Porcupine Destor fault zone (PDfz) – Source: Modified after Monecke et al., 2017; Expert Geophysics, February 2026.

The regulatory filing follows the recently signed milestone Exploration Agreement with the Matachewan First Nation (“MFN”). The Company is also currently engaged in negotiations and community consultation with the Apitipi Anicinapek Nation (“AAN”) regarding the final execution of an Exploration Agreement.

Copper Road is committed to meaningful consultation and ongoing engagement with the MFN and AAN First Nations in the on-going permitting process and throughout the proposed drilling program, including its monitoring and reporting activities. To support this work, the Company has retained Sigma Wolf Solutions Inc., led by Nicole Charbonneau, to provide Indigenous engagement strategy and advisory services.

Key Highlights of the Proposed Drill Program:



Extensive Phase 1 Scope: The application encompasses a comprehensive 6,000-metre diamond drilling campaign distributed across seven (7) separate target areas encompassing approximately 20 proposed drill holes across the property;

Testing Deep Anomalies: The proposed drilling program will target high-priority, deep-seated conductors identified by the Company's recently completed advanced MobileMT airborne geophysical survey; Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) and Archean Porphyry Potential: Unlike single-play explorers, Copper Road offers two distinct avenues for value creation through the discovery of an economic mineral deposit, within the same property. Drilling will test for gold-rich volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) and Archean porphyry copper-gold mineralized systems, within the prolific Blake River Group within the Abitibi Greenstone Belt.



Details of the proposed maiden drill program on the property will be presented, with the receipt of the permits from the ministry.

Mark Goodman, Interim President and CEO of Copper Road, commented:

“Submitting permit applications for our 6,000-metre maiden drilling program marks an important milestone for Copper Road. With the support of Matachewan First Nation, we are advancing the regulatory process while continuing consultation with Apitipi Anicinapek Nation to build community support. The Company is fully funded and eager to begin drilling across this highly prospective property.”

Regulatory Framework & Timeline:

The planned exploration operations remain strictly subject to the final issuance of the early exploration permit by the Ministry of Mines. The permitting process in Ontario typically includes a standard comment and review window for adjacent Indigenous communities and the general public to ensure rigorous impact mitigation. The Company remains well-funded to execute the campaign immediately upon permit receipt.

Qualified Person

Michael P. Rosatelli, M.Sc., P.Geo. the senior geological consultant for the Company, is a Qualified Person, in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release.

About Copper Road Resources Inc.

Copper Road Resources Inc. is a Canadian-based explorer engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of properties for the mining of precious and base metals. The Company's primary focus is the highly prospective Ben Nevis Volcanic Complex project, situated within Ontario's Abitibi Greenstone Belt.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Goodman

Interim President and CEO

Copper Road Resources Inc.

Email:...

Website:

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the control of Copper Road. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe Copper Road Resource's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that Copper Road Resources or its management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to Copper Road Resources, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, statements, details of the exploration results, potential mineralization, Copper Road Resource's treasury, management team and enhanced capital markets profile, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, failure or inability to complete the Offering on disclosed terms or at all, regulatory approval processes, failure to identify mineral resources, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, regulatory, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations and other indigenous peoples, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Copper Road Resources disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at