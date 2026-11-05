Seer Secures Key Victory In ITC Patent Dispute As Investigative Staff Backs All Requested Remedies Against Nanomics

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ITC investigative staff recommends full exclusion and cease-and-desist orders sought by Seer

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEER), a pioneer and trusted partner for deep, unbiased proteomic insights, today announced a significant victory in its patent enforcement action against Nanomics Biotechnology Co., Ltd. before the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC). In May, Seer asked the ITC to investigate Nanomics' Proteonano line of products, including the Plasma Proteome Enrichment Kit and the HT Assay. Seer took this action to ensure that scientists receive the highest quality, most reproducible results in their proteomics research. Following institution of the investigation and the exchange of initial discovery responses, Nanomics notified the ITC in September that it would no longer defend itself or participate in the investigation.

Under ITC rules, Nanomics' default means that the allegations in Seer's complaint are presumed true with respect to Nanomics' products, allowing the Commission to shift its attention to the issue of the exclusion and cease and desist orders requested by Seer, without further litigation of the underlying allegations. On October 30, responsive to the Commission's request for comment, the ITC's Office of Unfair Import Investigations (OUII) recommended granting the full remedies requested by Seer, including orders to block imports of infringing Proteonano products and prohibit Nanomics from attempting, directly or indirectly, to commercialize such imported products in the United States. There were no third-party submissions opposing the orders requested by Seer. The Commission is expected to reach a final determination by year's end.

"Seer pioneered the design and development of engineered nanoparticles for protein enrichment and built the foundational intellectual property that protects this technology," said Omid Farokhzad, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Seer.“Our customers commit precious samples, time and resources to scientific discovery, and we will vigorously defend our intellectual property against infringement to protect the innovation they rely on. We are pleased to see the ITC action advancing toward the exclusion of Nanomics' copycat products and the protection of scientific research.”

The Brigham and Women's Hospital (BWH) is a co-complainant in the ITC proceeding. Seer and BWH continue to pursue a related patent infringement lawsuit against Nanomics in U.S. federal district court.

These developments follow additional favorable intellectual property decisions for Seer in 2026, including a March ruling by the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board upholding key claims of a patent protecting Seer's nanoparticle protein enrichment technology and a June decision by the European Patent Office maintaining a patent covering particle-based enrichment for proteomics.

About Seer, Inc.

Seer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEER) sets the standard in deep, unbiased proteomics, delivering insights with a scale, speed, precision and reproducibility previously unattainable. Seer's Proteograph® Product Suite integrates proprietary engineered nanoparticles, streamlined automation instrumentation, optimized consumables and advanced analytical software to overcome the limitations of traditional proteomic methods. Seer's products are for research use only and are not intended for diagnostic procedures. For more information, visit .

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Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are based on Seer's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to it on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Seer's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding Seer's prospects, positioning and technology, as well as statements regarding shareholder value and future value creation. These and other risks are described more fully in Seer's filings with the SEC and other documents that Seer subsequently files with the SEC from time to time. Except to the extent required by law, Seer undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

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