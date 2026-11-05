Apyx Medical Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

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Reported total revenue of $14.0 million in the third quarter of 2026 driven by 17% growth in the Surgical Aesthetics segment

Initiated successful full commercial launch of the power liposuction handpiece for the AYON system in the third quarter

Reaffirmed total revenue guidance for FY2026 of $59.0 million to $60.0 million Management to host a conference call today at 8:00 a.m. ET

CLEARWATER, Fla., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX) (“Apyx Medical;” the“Company”), the leader in surgical aesthetics marketed and sold as Renuvion® and the AYON Body Contouring SystemTM (AYON), today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2026. Recent Financial and Operating Highlights:

Reported total revenue of $14.0 million in the third quarter of 2026, compared with $12.9 million in the same period last year.



Surgical Aesthetics revenue increased to $13.0 million in the third quarter of 2026, compared with $11.1 million in the third quarter of 2025, which was the result of sales of AYON domestically and Renuvion generators internationally.

OEM revenue was approximately $1.1 million in the third quarter of 2026, representing a decrease of 42% from the same period last year.



Net loss attributable to stockholders of $1.8 million in the third quarter of 2026, compared with a net loss attributable to stockholders of $2.0 million in the third quarter of 2025.



Adjusted EBITDA was $0.4 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared with Adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.1 million for the third quarter of 2025.



Initiated the full commercial launch of the reusable power liposuction handpiece for the AYON Body Contouring System in third quarter of 2026, following positive feedback from key early adopter surgeons.

Published prospective clinical study supporting Renuvion's effects on biological markers associated with skin quality in the peer-reviewed academic journal Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery-Global Open. Among six participants completing six-month follow-up, treated tissue demonstrated 30% greater elastin fiber density and 34% less inflammation compared with untreated control areas.

“We are pleased to report 17% growth in our Surgical Aesthetics business for the quarter, reflecting continued adoption of AYON and the progress we are making in executing our commercial strategy,” said Charlie Goodwin, President and Chief Executive Officer.“Over the past year, we have continued to demonstrate the value AYON offers by providing a full suite of complementary body contouring capabilities in one integrated platform. We are building on that foundation with the broader commercial launch of power liposuction, which has received very positive early feedback from surgeons since it received FDA clearance earlier this year. We estimate that approximately 70% of plastic surgeons use power liposuction, making this an important addition that broadens AYON's appeal.” The following tables present revenue by reportable segment and geography:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (In thousands) 2026 2025 Change 2026 2025 Change Sales by Reportable Segment Surgical Aesthetics $ 12,970 $ 11,065 17.2 % $ 36,090 $ 28,622 26.1 % OEM 1,060 1,812 (41.5 )% 4,314 5,058 (14.7 )% Total $ 14,030 $ 12,877 9.0 % $ 40,404 $ 33,680 20.0 % Sales by Domestic and International Domestic $ 9,703 $ 9,332 4.0 % $ 27,223 $ 23,851 14.1 % International 4,327 3,545 22.1 % 13,181 9,829 34.1 % Total $ 14,030 $ 12,877 9.0 % $ 40,404 $ 33,680 20.0 %

Third Quarter 2026 Results :

Total revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2026 increased 9% to $14.0 million compared with $12.9 million in the prior year period. Surgical Aesthetics segment sales increased 17%, or $1.9 million, to approximately $13.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, when compared with $11.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025. The Surgical Aesthetics sales increase was driven by sales of AYON, which commenced with the commercial launch in the third quarter of 2025, and increased sales of generators internationally. These increases were partially offset by decreases in domestic sales of standalone generators and single-use handpieces globally. OEM segment sales decreased 42%, or $0.8 million, to approximately $1.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, when compared with $1.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025. The decrease in OEM sales was due to a decrease in sales volume to existing customers. With the increased focus on Surgical Aesthetics, the Company expects that OEM segment revenue will decrease for the year.

Gross profit for the three months ended September 30, 2026, increased 8% to $9.0 million, compared with $8.3 million for the same period in the prior year. Gross margin for the three months ended September 30, 2026, was relatively steady at 64.2%, compared to 64.4% for the same period in 2025.

Operating expenses increased to $9.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared with $9.1 million for the same period last year. The increase in operating expenses was driven by a $0.4 million increase in salaries and related costs and a $0.2 million increase in selling, general and administrative expenses, partially offset by a $0.2 million decrease in professional services.

Other expense, net increased slightly to $1.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared with $1.0 million for the same period last year.

Net loss attributable to stockholders was $1.8 million, or $0.04 per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared with $2.0 million, or $0.05 per share, in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2026 was $0.4 million as compared with Adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025.

For the three months ended September 30, 2026, net cash used in operating activities was $1.6 million, compared with $3.5 million used in the three months ended September 30, 2025. The decrease was primarily due to changes in working capital combined with a reduction in net loss. As of September 30, 2026, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $25.8 million.

Financial Guidance for Full Year 2026:

The Company reaffirmed its revenue guidance targets and updated its operating expenses target for the year ending December 31, 2026:



Total revenue in the range of $59.0 million to $60.0 million, compared with $52.8 million reported for the year ended December 31, 2025.



Total revenue guidance assumes:





Surgical Aesthetics revenue is expected to be in the range of $54.0 million to $55.0 million, compared with approximately $45.3 million reported for the year ended December 31, 2025.

OEM revenue is expected to be approximately $5.0 million, compared with approximately $7.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2025.

The Company expects gross margins in the range of 63% to 65%. The Company now expects operating expenses in the range of $41.0 million to $42.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2026 down from the previous guidance of less than $45.0 million.



Conference Call Details :

Management will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time today, November 5th, to discuss the results of the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, followed by a question-and-answer session. To listen to the call by phone, interested parties may dial 800-717-1738 (or 646-307-1865 for international callers) and provide access code 20167. Participants should ask for the“Apyx Medical Corporation Call”. A live webcast of the call will be accessible via the following link: Apyx Medical Earnings Webcast and via the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, where it will also be archived for future reference.

An archive of the webcast will be accessible approximately one hour after the live event ends on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (click here ).

Investor Relations Contact :

Jeremy Feffer, Managing Director, LifeSci Advisors

OP: 212-915-2568

...

About AYON Body Contouring SystemTM:

AYON is a groundbreaking, surgeon-designed body contouring system that combines precision, versatility and innovation in an all-in-one platform. It seamlessly integrates advanced fat removal technologies, Renuvion's tissue contraction and electrosurgical capabilities, empowering surgeons to deliver the most comprehensive body contouring treatments for patients. With advanced features like LIFT Technology for real-time adjustments and Renuvion for enhanced tissue contraction, AYON sets a new standard in surgical care, streamlining procedures and maximizing patient outcomes. Backed by Apyx Medical's expertise and evidence-based design, AYON delivers consistent, reliable performance and an unmatched return on investment. As the first of its kind, AYON is revolutionizing body contouring and shaping the future of aesthetic surgery.

About Apyx Medical Corporation :

Apyx Medical Corporation is a surgical aesthetics company with a passion for elevating people's lives through innovative products including its Helium Plasma Platform Technology products marketed and sold as Renuvion®, the AYON Body Contouring SystemTM in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma® in the hospital surgical market. Renuvion and J-Plasma offer surgeons a unique ability to provide controlled heat to tissue to achieve their desired results. The effectiveness of Renuvion and J-Plasma are supported by more than 90 clinical documents. The AYON Body Contouring System is an FDA-cleared, groundbreaking, surgeon-designed body contouring system that combines precision, versatility and innovation in an all-in-one platform. It seamlessly integrates fat removal, closed loop contouring, electrosurgical capabilities and Renuvion for tissue contraction, empowering surgeons to deliver the most comprehensive body contouring treatments for patients. The Company also leverages its decades of experience in unique waveforms through OEM agreements with other medical device manufacturers. For further information about the Company and its products, please refer to the Apyx Medical Corporation website at .

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements :

Certain matters discussed in this release and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Federal securities laws. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved.

All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, projections of net revenue, margins, expenses, net earnings, net earnings per share, or other financial items; projections or assumptions concerning the possible receipt by the Company of any regulatory approvals from any government agency or instrumentality including but not limited to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the“FDA”), supply chain disruptions, component shortages, manufacturing disruptions or logistics challenges; or macroeconomic or geopolitical matters and the impact of those matters on the Company's financial performance.

Forward-looking statements and information are subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Many of these factors are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict. Important factors that may cause the Company's actual results to differ materially and that could impact the Company and the statements contained in this release include but are not limited to risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to the regulatory environment in which the Company is subject to, including the Company's ability to gain requisite approvals for its products from the FDA and other governmental and regulatory bodies, both domestically and internationally; sudden or extreme volatility in commodity prices and availability, including supply chain disruptions; changes in general economic, business or demographic conditions or trends; changes in and effects of the geopolitical environment; liabilities and costs which the Company may incur from pending or threatened litigations, claims, disputes or investigations; and other risks that are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 and the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For forward-looking statements in this release, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

APYX MEDICAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Sales, net $ 14,030 $ 12,877 $ 40,404 $ 33,680 Cost of sales 5,029 4,580 14,608 12,635 Gross profit 9,001 8,297 25,796 21,045 Other costs and expenses: Research and development 849 801 2,407 2,429 Professional services 1,148 1,321 3,614 4,182 Salaries and related costs 3,595 3,191 10,222 9,344 Selling, general and administrative 3,980 3,816 12,841 11,547 Total other costs and expenses 9,572 9,129 29,084 27,502 Loss from operations (571 ) (832 ) (3,288 ) (6,457 ) Interest income 286 292 780 874 Interest expense (1,414 ) (1,413 ) (4,177 ) (4,182 ) Other income, net 9 76 47 76 Total other expense, net (1,119 ) (1,045 ) (3,350 ) (3,232 ) Loss before income taxes (1,690 ) (1,877 ) (6,638 ) (9,689 ) Income tax expense 116 78 383 176 Net loss (1,806 ) (1,955 ) (7,021 ) (9,865 ) Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest (21 ) 29 115 47 Net loss attributable to stockholders $ (1,785 ) $ (1,984 ) $ (7,136 ) $ (9,912 ) Loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.04 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.24 )

APYX MEDICAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

September 30,

2026 (Unaudited) December 31,

2025 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 25,777 $ 31,740 Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance of $1,180 and $1,020 14,872 16,776 Inventories, net of provision for obsolescence of $1,169 and $1,207 11,950 8,602 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,244 1,353 Total current assets 53,843 58,471 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $4,656 and $4,293 2,193 2,371 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,880 4,218 Finance lease right-of-use assets 12 28 Other assets 1,742 1,752 Total assets $ 61,670 $ 66,840 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,513 $ 3,058 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 6,872 8,214 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 467 407 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 18 21 Total current liabilities 10,870 11,700 Long-term debt, net of debt discounts and issuance costs 35,573 34,849 Long-term operating lease liabilities 3,688 4,051 Long-term finance lease liabilities - 12 Long-term contract liabilities 1,167 1,050 Other liabilities 335 347 Total liabilities 51,633 52,009 EQUITY Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 0 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025 - - Common stock, $0.001 par value; 75,000,000 shares authorized; 42,124,023 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026, and 41,785,946 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 42 42 Additional paid-in capital 105,847 103,620 Accumulated deficit (96,258 ) (89,122 ) Total stockholders ' equity 9,631 14,540 Non-controlling interest 406 291 Total equity 10,037 14,831 Total liabilities and equity $ 61,670 $ 66,840

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure:

The Company has presented the following non-GAAP financial measure in this press release: adjusted EBITDA. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as its reported net loss attributable to stockholders (GAAP) plus income tax expense (benefit), interest income and expense, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense and other significant non-recurring items.

We present the following non-GAAP measure of adjusted EBITDA because we believe such measure is a useful indicator of our operating performance. Our management uses adjusted EBITDA principally as a measure of our operating performance and believes that this measure is useful to investors because it is frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry. We also believe that this measure is useful to our management and investors as a measure of comparative operating performance from period to period. The non-GAAP financial measure presented in this release should not be considered as a substitute for, or preferable to, the measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

APYX MEDICAL CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (In thousands) September 30, September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net loss attributable to stockholders $ (1,785 ) $ (1,984 ) $ (7,136 ) $ (9,912 ) Interest income (286 ) (292 ) (780 ) (874 ) Interest expense 1,414 1,413 4,177 4,182 Income tax expense 116 78 383 176 Depreciation and amortization 187 164 585 434 Stock-based compensation 753 530 2,139 1,501 Adjusted EBITDA $ 399 $ (91 ) $ (632 ) $ (4,493 )



