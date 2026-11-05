Rate Welcomes David Cline, Elite Mortgage Originator Specializing In Professional Athletes And Luxury Lending

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) After 18 years at U.S. Bank, Cline joins Rate with a national client network spanning professional sports, high-net-worth families and luxury real estate markets







CHICAGO, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rate, a leading fintech company, today announced that David Cline has joined the organization as VP of Mortgage Lending, bringing 18 years of experience at U.S. Bank and an established national business serving professional athletes, high-net-worth individuals and families, and luxury homebuyers.

Cline consistently funds more than $100M in annual production volume. He has built a distinctive reputation in mortgage lending through his work with professional athletes, including NFL MVPs, Super Bowl MVPs and NBA champions, as well as executives, entrepreneurs and multigenerational high-net-worth families. His business spans major luxury and professional sports markets nationwide, with particularly strong relationships in Miami, Dallas, Nashville and Colorado.

"David brings an exceptional combination of mortgage expertise, trusted relationships and an ability to serve clients with highly specialized financing needs," said Todd Heaton, Divisional Executive Vice President at Rate. "He's built a remarkable business by understanding his customers, earning their trust and delivering solutions that go well beyond the transaction. His decision to join Rate speaks to the strength of our platform and our ability to attract established producers who see an opportunity to do even more for their customers."

A former college basketball player with longstanding connections across professional sports, Cline has developed a specialized mortgage and relocation business serving athletes whose careers can involve frequent moves, complex compensation structures and significant real estate holdings. His relationships extend to sports agents, financial advisors, former players and their families, and other trusted professionals serving the professional sports community.

Beyond sports, Cline has established a substantial business serving high-net-worth customers through relationships with Family Offices, registered investment advisors (RIAs) and other wealth management professionals. His experience includes financing luxury properties and helping families navigate real estate purchases across multiple markets and generations.

"Leaving U.S. Bank after 18 years was a significant decision, but I saw an opportunity at Rate to deliver an even better experience for my customers," said Cline. "The breadth of mortgage products, technology and support available here gives me more flexibility to serve people with complex financial circumstances, whether that's a professional athlete relocating to a new city, a family expanding its real estate portfolio or someone purchasing their first home. What stood out to me was how quickly Rate's leadership makes decisions and how focused those decisions are on helping loan officers take care of their customers. That's the kind of environment I wanted to be part of."

Cline's business has a national reach, with deep connections across Miami, Dallas, Nashville and Colorado, as well as luxury real estate markets throughout the country. He divides his time among Florida and Colorado, maintaining close ties to the communities and professional networks that have helped build his business.

At Rate, Cline will leverage the company's expansive mortgage product offerings, digital lending technology and operational resources to continue growing his business and serving customers across a wide range of financing needs.

"The clients I work with, particularly professional athletes and high-net-worth families, are incredibly selective about who they trust. These are tight circles, and you don't get in without earning your place and proving yourself over time. I spent years building those relationships and was able to establish a very specialized business within a traditional banking environment. Now, at Rate, I have the flexibility, products and technology to take that business even further, while continuing to deliver the personal attention and trust that got me here in the first place. This in turn will open things up even more powerfully for my clients."

About Rate

Rate believes true wellness is when your financial, physical and mental health are in harmony. Our mission is to inspire people to live longer, happier and more fulfilling lives. We've already helped more than 2 million Americans get into their homes. Now we're helping them thrive inside their homes - and everywhere else in their lives. To further our mission, Rate is building the world's largest wellness community to give people the tools, resources and support to build a life they truly love. Learn more at rate.com and download the Rate App today.

Recognition: Chicago Agent Magazine Lender of the Year (seven consecutive years), Best Mortgage Lender for First-Time Homebuyers by NerdWallet, multiple recognitions as a Best Mortgage Lender by NerdWallet, named to Fortune's Best Mortgage Lenders (2025), Best Mortgage Lender of 2025 by Forbes, named among the Best Mortgage Lenders of 2025 by Motley Fool and recognized as the Most Recommended Mortgage Lender in America by Motley Fool / MarketWatch. Visit rate.com for more information.

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