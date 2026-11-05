Commerce Announces Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results
|Media Relations Contact
|Investor Relations Contact
|Brad Hem
|Tyler Duncan
|...
|...
| Commerce.com, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2026
|2025
|(unaudited)
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|92,545
|$
|44,258
|Restricted cash
|1,164
|1,905
|Marketable securities
|69,093
|96,838
|Accounts receivable, net
|47,754
|49,967
|Prepaid expenses and other assets, net
|18,068
|15,349
|Deferred commissions
|4,556
|6,045
|Total current assets
|233,180
|214,362
|Property and equipment, net
|21,140
|13,983
|Operating lease, right-of-use-assets
|5,342
|7,090
|Prepaid expenses and other assets, net of current portion
|5,746
|6,677
|Deferred commissions, net of current portion
|2,987
|3,466
|Intangible assets, net
|6,952
|11,286
|Goodwill
|51,927
|51,927
|Total assets
|$
|327,274
|$
|308,791
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|6,645
|$
|9,870
|Accrued liabilities
|3,086
|4,787
|Deferred revenue
|68,828
|59,576
|Convertible notes
|4,060
|4,037
|Operating lease liabilities
|1,987
|1,576
|Other liabilities
|30,947
|28,340
|Total current liabilities
|115,553
|108,186
|Convertible notes, net of current portion - related party
|152,230
|153,012
|Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
|5,770
|6,892
|Other liabilities, net of current portion
|1,395
|1,347
|Total liabilities
|274,948
|269,437
|Stockholders' equity
|Common stock
|7
|7
|Additional paid-in capital
|691,922
|680,153
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|(190
|)
|224
|Accumulated deficit
|(639,413
|)
|(641,030
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|52,326
|39,354
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|327,274
|$
|308,791
| Commerce.com, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
|Three months ended September 30,
|Nine months ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Revenue
|$
|84,245
|$
|86,029
|$
|255,598
|$
|252,832
|Cost of revenue(1)
|21,851
|18,595
|63,024
|53,318
|Gross profit
|62,394
|67,434
|192,574
|199,514
|Operating expenses:
|Sales and marketing(1)
|25,644
|36,281
|79,350
|101,718
|Research and development(1)
|19,389
|17,464
|55,096
|54,980
|General and administrative(1)
|13,791
|12,141
|42,189
|41,640
|Amortization of intangible assets
|1,352
|1,900
|4,334
|6,755
|Acquisition related costs
|0
|0
|0
|444
|Restructuring charges
|4,021
|83
|4,936
|3,609
|Total operating expenses
|64,197
|67,869
|185,905
|209,146
|Income (loss) from operations
|(1,803
|)
|(435
|)
|6,669
|(9,632
|)
|Gain on convertible note extinguishment
|0
|0
|0
|3,931
|Interest income
|1,316
|1,184
|3,717
|3,655
|Interest expense
|(2,490
|)
|(2,478
|)
|(7,463
|)
|(7,543
|)
|Other expense
|(145
|)
|(302
|)
|(558
|)
|(432
|)
|Income (loss) before provision for income taxes
|(3,122
|)
|(2,031
|)
|2,365
|(10,021
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|(92
|)
|(212
|)
|(748
|)
|(957
|)
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(3,214
|)
|$
|(2,243
|)
|$
|1,617
|$
|(10,978
|)
|Basic net income (loss) per share
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|(0.03
|)
|$
|0.02
|$
|(0.14
|)
|Diluted net income (loss) per share
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|(0.03
|)
|$
|0.02
|$
|(0.14
|)
|Shares used to compute basic net income (loss) per share
|82,954
|80,756
|82,545
|79,911
|Shares used to compute diluted net income (loss) per share
|82,954
|80,756
|82,791
|79,911
(1) Amounts include stock-based compensation expense and associated payroll tax costs, as follows:
|Three months ended September 30,
|Nine months ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Cost of revenue
|$
|409
|$
|577
|$
|1,355
|$
|2,043
|Sales and marketing
|741
|1,718
|1,547
|5,313
|Research and development
|1,332
|2,046
|4,201
|7,828
|General and administrative
|1,932
|2,104
|5,497
|4,005
| Commerce.com, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|Three months ended September 30,
|Nine months ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(3,214
|)
|$
|(2,243
|)
|$
|1,617
|$
|(10,978
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|3,367
|2,725
|9,268
|10,851
|Amortization of discount on convertible notes
|190
|167
|542
|519
|Amortization of premium on convertible notes
|(440
|)
|(414
|)
|(1,300
|)
|(1,224
|)
|Accretion on marketable securities, net
|(269
|)
|0
|(1,136
|)
|0
|Stock-based compensation expense
|4,327
|6,327
|12,333
|18,772
|Provision for expected credit losses
|816
|(229
|)
|2,540
|2,299
|Gain on convertible notes extinguishment
|0
|0
|0
|(3,931
|)
|Real estate and software contract restructuring costs
|773
|0
|773
|0
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|3,333
|3,740
|(130
|)
|(2,245
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|(1,789
|)
|(3,359
|)
|(1,900
|)
|(6,284
|)
|Deferred commissions
|(6
|)
|1,158
|1,968
|3,840
|Accounts payable
|(2,662
|)
|1,012
|(2,722
|)
|2,134
|Accrued and other liabilities
|5,869
|(1,772
|)
|1,725
|(1,831
|)
|Deferred revenue
|(931
|)
|3,441
|9,252
|12,589
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|9,364
|10,553
|32,830
|24,511
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Cash paid for website domain name
|0
|0
|0
|(2,444
|)
|Purchase of capitalized internal-use software, leasehold improvements, and property and equipment
|(3,628
|)
|(2,967
|)
|(12,955
|)
|(5,443
|)
|Maturity of marketable securities
|30,000
|40,500
|73,000
|82,079
|Purchase of marketable securities
|0
|(44,329
|)
|(44,765
|)
|(84,846
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|26,372
|(6,796
|)
|15,280
|(10,654
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|4
|440
|556
|3,509
|Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards
|(360
|)
|(550
|)
|(1,120
|)
|(1,901
|)
|Payment of convertible note issuance costs
|0
|0
|0
|(217
|)
|Repayment of convertible notes and financing obligation
|0
|0
|0
|(54,528
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(356
|)
|(110
|)
|(564
|)
|(53,137
|)
|Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
|35,380
|3,647
|47,546
|(39,280
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
|58,329
|47,429
|46,163
|90,356
|Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|$
|93,709
|$
|51,076
|$
|93,709
|$
|51,076
|Supplemental cash flow information:
|Cash paid for interest
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|5
|$
|0
|Cash paid for interest - related party
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|5,625
|$
|5,685
|Noncash investing and financing activities:
|Capital additions, accrued but not paid
|$
|664
|$
|805
|$
|664
|$
|805
|Right-of-use asset obtained in exchange for new operating lease liability
|$
|0
|$
|698
|$
|0
|$
|6,213
Commerce.com, Inc.
Disaggregation of Revenue
Disaggregated Revenue:
|Three months ended September 30,
|Nine months ended September 30,
|(in thousands)
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Subscription solutions
|$
|64,740
|$
|64,703
|$
|191,544
|$
|190,473
|Partner and services
|19,505
|21,326
|64,054
|62,359
|Revenue
|$
|84,245
|$
|86,029
|$
|255,598
|$
|252,832
Revenue by Geography:
|Three months ended September 30,
|Nine months ended September 30,
|(in thousands)
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Revenue:
|United States
|$
|63,522
|$
|65,199
|$
|193,032
|$
|192,019
|EMEA
|11,331
|10,597
|33,778
|30,566
|APAC
|5,673
|6,220
|17,487
|18,373
|Rest of World
|3,719
|4,013
|11,301
|11,874
|Revenue
|$
|84,245
|$
|86,029
|$
|255,598
|$
|252,832
Commerce.com, Inc
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Reconciliation of Income (loss) from operations to Non-GAAP operating income:
|Three months ended September 30,
|Nine months ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|(in thousands)
|Revenue
|$
|84,245
|$
|86,029
|$
|255,598
|$
|252,832
|Income (loss) from operations
|$
|(1,803
|)
|$
|(435
|)
|$
|6,669
|$
|(9,632
|)
|Plus:
|Stock-based compensation expense and associated payroll tax costs
|4,414
|6,445
|12,600
|19,189
|Amortization of intangible assets
|1,352
|1,900
|4,334
|6,755
|Acquisition related costs
|0
|0
|0
|444
|Restructuring charges
|4,021
|83
|4,936
|3,609
|Non-GAAP operating income
|$
|7,984
|$
|7,993
|$
|28,539
|$
|20,365
|Non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of revenue
|9.5
|%
|9.3
|%
|11.2
|%
|8.1
|%
Reconciliation of net income (loss) & basic net income (loss) per share to Non-GAAP net income & Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per share:
|Three months ended September 30,
|Nine months ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|(in thousands)
|Revenue
|$
|84,245
|$
|86,029
|$
|255,598
|$
|252,832
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(3,214
|)
|$
|(2,243
|)
|$
|1,617
|$
|(10,978
|)
|Plus:
|Stock-based compensation expense and associated payroll tax costs
|4,414
|6,445
|12,600
|19,189
|Amortization of intangible assets
|1,352
|1,900
|4,334
|6,755
|Acquisition related costs
|0
|0
|0
|444
|Restructuring charges
|4,021
|83
|4,936
|3,609
|Gain on convertible notes extinguishment
|0
|0
|0
|(3,931
|)
|Non-GAAP net income
|$
|6,573
|$
|6,185
|$
|23,487
|$
|15,088
|Basic net income (loss) per share
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|(0.03
|)
|$
|0.02
|$
|(0.14
|)
|Non-GAAP basic net income per share
|$
|0.08
|$
|0.08
|$
|0.28
|$
|0.19
|Non-GAAP diluted net income per share
|$
|0.08
|$
|0.08
|$
|0.28
|$
|0.19
|Shares used to compute basic income (loss) per share and basic Non-GAAP net income per share
|82,954
|80,756
|82,545
|79,911
|Shares used to compute diluted Non-GAAP net income per share
|83,260
|81,311
|82,791
|80,901
|Non-GAAP net income as a percentage of revenue
|7.8
|%
|7.2
|%
|9.2
|%
|6.0
|%
Reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA:
|Three months ended September 30,
|Nine months ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|(in thousands)
|Revenue
|$
|84,245
|$
|86,029
|$
|255,598
|$
|252,832
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(3,214
|)
|$
|(2,243
|)
|$
|1,617
|$
|(10,978
|)
|Plus:
|Stock-based compensation expense and associated payroll tax costs
|4,414
|6,445
|12,600
|19,189
|Amortization of intangible assets
|1,352
|1,900
|4,334
|6,755
|Acquisition related costs
|0
|0
|0
|444
|Restructuring charges
|4,021
|83
|4,936
|3,609
|Depreciation
|1,868
|825
|4,787
|3,015
|Gain on convertible notes extinguishment
|0
|0
|0
|(3,931
|)
|Interest income
|(1,316
|)
|(1,184
|)
|(3,717
|)
|(3,655
|)
|Interest expense
|2,490
|2,478
|7,463
|7,543
|Other expenses
|145
|302
|558
|432
|Provision for income taxes
|92
|212
|748
|957
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|9,852
|$
|8,818
|$
|33,326
|$
|23,380
|Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue
|11.7
|%
|10.3
|%
|13.0
|%
|9.2
|%
Reconciliation of Cost of revenue to Non-GAAP cost of revenue:
|Three months ended September 30,
|Nine months ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|(in thousands)
|Revenue
|$
|84,245
|$
|86,029
|$
|255,598
|$
|252,832
|Cost of revenue
|$
|21,851
|$
|18,595
|$
|63,024
|$
|53,318
|Less:
|Stock-based compensation expense and associated payroll tax costs
|409
|577
|1,355
|2,043
|Non-GAAP cost of revenue
|$
|21,442
|$
|18,018
|$
|61,669
|$
|51,275
|As a percentage of revenue
|25.5
|%
|20.9
|%
|24.1
|%
|20.3
|%
Reconciliation of Sales and marketing expense to Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense:
|Three months ended September 30,
|Nine months ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|(in thousands)
|Revenue
|$
|84,245
|$
|86,029
|$
|255,598
|$
|252,832
|Sales and marketing
|$
|25,644
|$
|36,281
|$
|79,350
|$
|101,718
|Less:
|Stock-based compensation expense and associated payroll tax costs
|741
|1,718
|1,547
|5,313
|Non-GAAP sales and marketing
|$
|24,903
|$
|34,563
|$
|77,803
|$
|96,405
|As a percentage of revenue
|29.6
|%
|40.2
|%
|30.4
|%
|38.1
|%
Reconciliation of Research and development expense to Non-GAAP research and development expense:
|Three months ended September 30,
|Nine months ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|(in thousands)
|Revenue
|$
|84,245
|$
|86,029
|$
|255,598
|$
|252,832
|Research and development
|$
|19,389
|$
|17,464
|$
|55,096
|$
|54,980
|Less:
|Stock-based compensation expense and associated payroll tax costs
|1,332
|2,046
|4,201
|7,828
|Non-GAAP research and development
|$
|18,057
|$
|15,418
|$
|50,895
|$
|47,152
|As a percentage of revenue
|21.4
|%
|17.9
|%
|19.9
|%
|18.6
|%
Reconciliation of General and administrative expense to Non-GAAP general and administrative expense:
|Three months ended September 30,
|Nine months ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|(in thousands)
|Revenue
|$
|84,245
|$
|86,029
|$
|255,598
|$
|252,832
|General and administrative
|$
|13,791
|$
|12,141
|$
|42,189
|$
|41,640
|Less:
|Stock-based compensation expense and associated payroll tax costs
|1,932
|2,104
|5,497
|4,005
|Non-GAAP general and administrative
|$
|11,859
|$
|10,037
|$
|36,692
|$
|37,635
|As a percentage of revenue
|14.1
|%
|11.7
|%
|14.4
|%
|14.9
|%
Reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow:
|Three months ended September 30,
|Nine months ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|(in thousands)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|9,364
|$
|10,553
|$
|32,830
|$
|24,511
|Cash paid for website domain name
|0
|0
|0
|(2,444
|)
|Purchase of capitalized internal-use software, leasehold improvements, and property and equipment
|(3,628
|)
|(2,967
|)
|(12,955
|)
|(5,443
|)
|Free cash flow
|$
|5,736
|$
|7,586
|$
|19,875
|$
|16,624
Annual revenue run-rate (ARR) as of:
|(in thousands)
| September 30,
2026
| June 30,
2026
| March 31,
2026
| December 31,
2025
| September 30,
2025
|Total ARR
|$
|357,578
|$
|360,525
|$
|359,827
|$
|359,136
|$
|355,716
Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) for the three months ended:
|(in millions)
|Three months ended
|Sequential % Change
|September 30, 2026
|$
|9,023
|2.8
|%
|June 30, 2026
|8,779
|6.3
|March 31, 2026
|8,257
|(6.7
|)
|December 31, 2025
|8,852
|12.0
|September 30, 2025
|7,901
|2.6
Net Revenue Retention (NRR) for the twelve months trailing as of:
|Trailing twelve months as of
|Sequential % Change
|September 30, 2026
|94.7
|%
|(1.1
|)%
|June 30, 2026
|95.8
|0.4
|March 31, 2026
|95.4
|0.2
|December 31, 2025
|95.2
|0.7
|September 30, 2025
|94.5
|0.0
Subscription annual revenue run-rate as of:
|(in thousands)
| September 30,
2026
| June 30,
2026
| March 31,
2026
| December 31,
2025
| September 30,
2025
|Subscription ARR
|$
|269,158
|$
|270,284
|$
|270,191
|$
|272,411
|$
|268,617
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