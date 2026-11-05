Netramark's Netraai Solution Is Named Analytics Platform Of The Year In The 2026 Biotech Breakthrough Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The sixth annual awards program highlights NetraAI's application of explainable AI to uncover clinically meaningful patient response structure and support more informed clinical development decisions



NetraAI seeks to reveal clinically meaningful response structures that may remain hidden within negative or ambiguous trial results by conventional analyses.

As Analytics Platform of the Year, this recognition highlights NetraAI's role in providing sponsors a more informed basis for subsequent drug development decisions. Peer-reviewed validation, repeat contracts, and partnerships with international CROs expand the use of NetraAI across clinical research to improve drug development decision-making.



TORONTO, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetraMark Holdings Inc. (the "Company" or "NetraMark") (TSX: AIAI) (OTCQB: AINMF) (Frankfurt: PF0), a clinical intelligence company providing explainable AI-derived analytics for clinical development optimization and precision medicine in the pharmaceutical industry, today announced that its proprietary NetraAI platform has been named Analytics Platform of the Year by the 2026 BioTech Breakthrough Awards.

This recognition highlights NetraAI's application of explainable AI to address patient heterogeneity, a persistent challenge in clinical development. By identifying clinically meaningful patient subgroups and patterns of treatment response that may be obscured by population-level averages, NetraAI seeks to provide sponsors with additional evidence to inform development strategies and future clinical trial design.

Since roughly 90% of clinical drug development programs fail, and it can cost an estimated $1 billion or more to bring a new drug to market, drug developers are under pressure now more than ever to quickly make critical decisions during development. Clinical trials include patients with diverse biological and clinical characteristics that can influence treatment response. NetraAI was designed to investigate complex combinations of patient variables, including clinical measurements and biological data, to identify interpretable subgroups associated with differences in treatment response, placebo response, and other clinically relevant outcomes. These findings may help sponsors better understand their trial populations and the effects of their drug across different disease subtypes, and evaluate opportunities for future development.

Critical drug development decisions are often made without fully understanding the patient-level response patterns hidden in existing clinical trial data. NetraAI seeks to uncover insights that conventional analyses may miss, giving sponsors a clearer understanding of their treatments before committing to their next trial. These insights can inform patient stratification, trial design, and broader development strategies.

“Clinical trial data often contains valuable insights that traditional analyses fail to reveal,” said George Achilleos, Chief Executive Officer of NetraMark.“Sponsors are making critical, costly development decisions, and understanding how different patient populations respond to treatment can change the direction of a program. This award reinforces our belief that explainable AI can help pharmaceutical companies make more informed decisions and unlock greater value from their clinical data.”

The BioTech Breakthrough Awards is an annual recognition program that honors leading innovators across the global life sciences and biotechnology sectors, recognizing excellence in the solutions, services, and companies driving the industry forward. The program is organized by BioTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that evaluates life sciences and biotechnology companies, products, and services worldwide. Nominations are evaluated on criteria spanning innovation, performance, ease of use, functionality, value, and impact.

The award follows a year of company milestones, including the company's graduation to the Toronto Stock Exchange, new peer-reviewed research in MDPI's peer-reviewed AI Journal and Frontiers in Pharmacology, and continued commercial adoption through new and repeat biopharmaceutical contracts. Together, these developments reflect NetraMark's ongoing efforts to advance the scientific foundation and clinical development applications of NetraAI.

NetraMark's team has also been recognized across leading industry news publications for their thought leadership:



CEO George Achilleos in the Forbes Technology Council on risk mitigation tools in the pharmaceutical industry.

Founder, CSO and CTO Joseph Geraci, Ph.D., on the Applied Clinical Trials Beyond Compliance Podcast discussing explainable AI for subgroup identification, patient engagement, and regulatory predictability. CIO and CRO Luca Pani, MD, in Clinical Trial Vanguard discussing Phase 3 trial failures and patient heterogeneity.



For more information on NetraMark and NetraAI, visit .

About NetraAI

NetraAI is engineered to include focus mechanisms that separate small datasets into explainable and unexplainable subsets. Unexplainable subsets are collections of patients that can lead to suboptimal overfit models and inaccurate insights due to poor correlations with the variables involved. NetraAI uses explainable subsets to derive insights and hypotheses (including factors that influence treatment and placebo responses and adverse events), potentially increasing the likelihood of a clinical trial's success. Many other AI methods lack these focus mechanisms and assign every patient to a class, often leading to "overfitting," which drowns out critical information that could have been used to improve a trial's chance of success.

About NetraMark

NetraMark is focused on being a leader in the development of Generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen AI)/Machine Learning (ML) solutions that are targeted at the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. The Company's product offering uses a novel topology-based algorithm that has the ability to parse patient data sets into subsets of people that are strongly related according to several variables simultaneously. This allows NetraMark to use a variety of ML methods, depending on the character and size of the data, to transform the data into powerfully intelligent data that activates traditional AI/ML methods. The result is that NetraMark can work with much smaller datasets often prevalent in clinical trials, and accurately segment diseases into different types, as well as help to classify patients for sensitivity to drugs and/or efficacy of treatment.

For further details on the Company please see the Company's publicly available documents filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval+ (SEDAR+).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation including statements regarding the potential for NetraAI to reveal clinically meaningful response structure, address patient heterogeneity, investigate complex combinations of patient variables, help sponsors better understand trial populations and improve drug discovery decision making, patient stratification and clinical trial design and unlock greater value from clinical data which are based on NetraMark's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs, and views of future events. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expect", "likely", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "anticipate", "potential", "proposed", "estimate" and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "would" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking information includes estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance, or other statements that are not statements of fact. The forward-looking statements are expectations only and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results of the Company or industry results to differ materially from future results, performance or achievements including that the findings are exploratory and subject to third party validation. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, NetraMark does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for NetraMark to predict all such factors.

When considering these forward-looking statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements as set out in the materials we file with applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR+ at including our Annual Information Form for the year ended September 30, 2025. These risk factors and other factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information. The Toronto Stock Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information:

Swapan Kakumanu - CFO |... | 403-681-2549

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