Orion Reports 9% Revenue Increase In Second Quarter FY2027 Reiterates Revenue Expectation Of $100M-$102M For Full Fiscal Year

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MANITOWOC, Wis., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) (Orion Lighting ), a provider of energy-efficient LED lighting, electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and maintenance services solutions, today reported results for its fiscal 2027 second quarter (Q2'27) ended September 30, 2026. Orion's Q2'27 revenue increased to $21.7M versus $19.9M in Q2'26, while Q2'27 gross margin was 28.7% versus 31.0% in Q2'26. The Company reported a net loss of $0.8M in Q2'27, compared to a net loss of $0.6M in Q2'26. The Company's adjusted EBITDA was positive in Q2 FY'27 - marking its eighth consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA. Orion reiterated its previously increased full fiscal year expectations of positive adjusted EBITDA on revenue of between $100 million and $102 million in FY'27, which began April 1, 2026. The Company noted that it expects a strong second half, with significant projects to be delivered in the third and fourth quarters. These orders are coming from a broad array of customers and include retailers, manufacturers, logistics providers, data centers and government projects. “Orion enters the second half of FY'27 accelerating our initiatives to achieve diversified growth, sustainable margins and market expansion,” said Orion's Chief Executive Officer, Sally Washlow.“Whether it's rapidly growing engagements with major retail chains and logistics leaders, more and more campuses for hyper-scale data-center operators or expanding incumbencies with global automakers, Orion continues on a trajectory to achieve our profitable growth expectations for the current fiscal year.” Orion is scheduled to discuss these results in an investor call today at 10:00 a.m. ET (details below). Webcast and Call Details Date / Time: Thursday, November 5, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. ET

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Webcast & Replay: Q2'27 and Prior Three Quarters Financial Performance

Q2 Financial Summary Prior Three Quarters $ in millions except per share figures Q2'27 Q2'26 Change Q1'27 Q4'26 Q3'26 LED Lighting Revenue $14.9 $10.7 40% $17.7 $20.3 $12.1 EV Charging Revenue $2.8 $4.8 -41% $4.0 $2.3 $4.7 Maintenance Revenue $4.0 $4.5 -12% $4.1 $3.2 $4.4 Total Revenue $21.7 $19.9 9% $25.7 $25.7 $21.1 Gross Profit $6.2 $6.2 1% $8.9 $9.5 $6.5 Gross Profit % 28.7% 31.0% -230 bps 34.6% 37.0% 30.9% Net Income (Loss) (1)(2)(3)(4) $(0.8) $(0.6) $(0.2) $2.0 $(1.5) $0.2 Net Income (Loss) per share (1)(2)(3)(4) $(0.20) $(0.17) $(0.03) $0.47 $(0.39) $0.04 Adjusted EBITDA (5) $0.0 $0.5 $(0.4) $2.5 $0.8 $0.8 (1) Voltrek earnout accrual and net adjustments was $1.7M in Q4'26.

(2) Q4'26 included $1.1M of expenses for the non-cash write-off of solar assets.(3) Q4'26 revenue included $1.3M associated with amending a solar energy contract that had no associated costs of goods.

(4) The net effect of tariffs for Q1'27 decreased costs of goods by approximately $0.3M.

(5) Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation provided below.

Q2'27 Business Highlights: Commentary from CEO Sally Washlow

Orion's second-quarter results and full-year expectations illuminate a continually strengthening sales funnel and expanding wallet share within enterprise customers. They also highlight the power of Orion's proprietary supply chain, cited as a unique attribute by customers ranging from data-center operators to leading retail chains and logistics providers. Combined with Orion's diversified-growth initiative and ongoing cost containment, these factors indicate positive prospects for achieving its recently increased guidance for the full fiscal year of FY2027.

Orion's Q2'27 included a number of additional milestones:

- Increased Guidance for FY'27: Orion announced on September 15 that it expects to achieve total revenue of $100 million to $102 million for FY 2027, representing an increase from its previous outlook of $95 million to $97 million. As previously announced, Orion reiterated that it expected FY'Q2 revenues to decrease compared to the recently announced FY'Q1 revenue of $25.7M. The Company also said that it continues to expect to achieve positive adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal year as a whole.

- Another Data Center Win: Orion announced an additional deployment of its MPHL2 LED Lighting solution for one of the world's largest data-center operators. The multimillion-dollar order followed June's announcement of Orion's first multimillion-dollar deployment for the global hyperscaler.

The customizable MPHL2 LED Lighting solution, manufactured in Orion's home state of Wisconsin, is capable of delivering higher energy efficiency, resiliency and decarbonization in LED lighting to thousands of data centers in the current hyperscaler building boom. The high efficiency linear lighting fixture is designed and built to accommodate nearly every data center's floor plan while reducing the energy usage for lighting

- $10M-$15M New Retailer Engagement. Orion announced that a longtime customer has made a follow-on commitment to the Company for a new LED lighting project estimated to represent revenue of $10 million to $15 million.

This latest commitment involves retrofitting interior LED Lighting and IoT system installations. Orion maintains that this most recent expansion of work demonstrates the confidence that Orion has earned with this leading retailer over the course of numerous projects spanning several years.

- Additionally, Orion/Voltrek continued to navigate a U.S. EV Charging Infrastructure environment that continues to evolve. Orion/Voltrek maintains numerous multi-year customer relationships as they progress through historically reliable funding cycles. The Company also foresees increased inclusion of EV Charging infrastructure in its LED Lighting engagements, typified by Orion's recent announcement of related LED Lighting and EV Charging deployments for a leading global automaker.

Q2'27 Financial Results

Orion's Q2'27 revenue was $21.7M versus $19.9M in Q2'26, while Q2'27 gross margin was 28.7% versus 31.0% in Q2'26. The Company reported a net loss of $0.8M in Q2'27 versus a net loss of $0.6M in Q2'26. The Company achieved Q2'27 adjusted EBITDA of $0.0M - marking its eighth consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA - compared to adjusted EBITDA of $0.5M in Q2'26.

Orion also reported the following Q2'27 segment performance:



LED lighting revenue was approximately $14.9M in Q2'27, compared to $10.7M in Q2'26, reflecting increased large project activity.

Maintenance services revenue was $4.0M in Q2'27, compared to $4.5M in Q2'26

EV charging solutions revenue was $2.8M in Q2'27, compared to $4.8M in Q2'26, reflecting the variability in timing of larger projects related to the current U.S. market uncertainty regarding the near-term scope, pace and funding availability for EV charging projects. Orion's Q2'27 gross margin was 28.7% versus 31.0% in Q2'26, primarily due to a mix shift in the lighting segment during the quarter. Total operating expenses increased to $7.0M in Q2'27 from $6.4M in Q2'26, reflecting an increase in commissions and equity compensation.

Primarily reflecting lower gross margin and increased commissions and equity compensation, Orion reported a net loss of $0.8M in Q2'27, or $(0.20) per share, versus a net loss of $0.6M, or $(0.17) per share, in Q2'26. Orion's adjusted EBITDA decreased to $0.0M in Q2'27 compared to $0.5M in Q2'26, reflecting relatively strong performance in the face of temporary margin headwinds.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Orion ended the quarter with current assets of $35.9M, including $3.7M of cash, $15.0M of accounts receivable, $5.7M of revenue earned but not billed, and $10.0M of inventories. Net of current liabilities, working capital was $15.4M at September 30, 2026, compared to $8.1M at September 30, 2025. Orion's financial liquidity at September 30, 2026, was $16.2M as compared to $13.5M at September 30, 2025. As previously reported, Orion recently extended the maturity date of its revolving credit facility from June 30, 2027, to June 30, 2030.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion provides energy efficiency and clean tech solutions, including LED lighting and controls, electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, and maintenance services. Orion specializes in turnkey design-through-installation solutions for large national customers as well as projects through ESCO and distribution partners, with a commitment to helping customers achieve their business and environmental goals with healthy, safe, and sustainable solutions that reduce their carbon footprint and enhance business performance.

Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to the GAAP results included in this presentation, Orion has also included the non-GAAP measures, EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), and adjusted EBITDA (EBITDA adjusted for stock-based compensation, restructuring and severance costs, asset impairment and, earnout expenses). The Company has provided these non-GAAP measures to help investors better understand its core operating performance, enhance comparisons of core operating performance from period to period, and allow better comparisons of operating performance to its competitors. Among other things, management uses these non-GAAP measures to evaluate the performance of the business and believes these measurements enable it to make better period-to-period evaluations of the financial performance of core business operations. The non-GAAP measurements are intended only as a supplement to the comparable GAAP measurements and Orion compensates for the limitations inherent in the use of non-GAAP measurements by using GAAP measures in conjunction with the non-GAAP measurements. As a result, investors should consider these non-GAAP measurements in addition to, and not in substitution for or as superior to, measurements of financial performance prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

Consistent with Regulation G under the U.S. federal securities laws, the non-GAAP measures in this press release have been reconciled to the nearest GAAP measures, and this reconciliation is located under the heading“Unaudited EBITDA Reconciliation” following the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows included in this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain matters discussed in this press release are "forward-looking statements" intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may generally be identified as such because the context of such statements will include words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" or words of similar import. Similarly, statements that describe our future outlook, plans, expectations, objectives or goals are also forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those expected, including, but not limited to, the following: (i) our ability to achieve our budgeted fiscal 2027 revenue expectations, and related public fiscal 2027 revenue guidance, will have a significant impact on our cash flow and stock price and ability to fund our operations and satisfy our debt obligations; (ii) we are currently implementing a new ERP system, which will involve substantial cost and potential disruption to our normal operations; our inability to successfully manage the implementation of our new ERP system could adversely affect our ability to operate our business and otherwise negatively affect our financial reporting and the effectiveness of our internal control over financial reporting; (iii) government tariffs and other actions have adversely affected, and may continue to adversely affect, our business, resulting in increased costs and reduced gross margins; (iv) the reduction or elimination of incentives from the United States government for investments in electric vehicle (“EV”) charging infrastructure may reduce demand for public EV charging products, in addition to reducing overall demand for EVs; (v) we do not have major sources of recurring revenue, a substantial portion of our revenues is derived from major project-based retrofit work that is awarded through a competitive bid process and we depend upon a limited number of customers in any given period to generate a substantial portion of our revenue, and it is generally difficult to predict the timing of projects that will be awarded, which can impact our ability to achieve our expected financial results; (vi) the reduction of revenue from our most significant customer over the past several fiscal years has had, and the potential future loss of other significant customers or a major customer would likely have, a materially adverse effect on our results of operations, financial condition and cash flows; (vii) the reduction or elimination of investments in, or incentives to adopt, light emitting diode (“LED”) lighting or the elimination of, or changes in, policies, incentives or rebates in certain states or countries that encourage the use of LEDs over some traditional lighting technologies, including due to federal funding restrictions in the United States, could cause the demand for our lighting products to slow; (viii) we are experiencing ongoing increasing pressures to reduce the average selling price of our products and related negative impact on our gross margins, driven largely by the ongoing increase in competition from foreign competitors; (ix) our products use components and raw materials that may be subject to price fluctuations, shortages or interruptions of supply, particularly resulting from tariffs and other trade restrictions; (x) we increasingly rely on third-party manufacturers for the manufacture and development of our products and product components; (xi) we are subject to the risk of a cybersecurity breach; (xii) macroeconomic pressures in the markets in which we operate may adversely affect our financial results; (xiii) adverse conditions in the global economy, including due to changes in diplomatic and trade relationships, have negatively impacted, and could in the future negatively impact, our customers, suppliers and business; (xiv) the success of our LED lighting retrofit solutions depends, in part, on our ability to claim market share away from our competitors; and (xv) the other risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More detailed information about factors that may affect our performance may be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at or at in the Investor Relations section of our website.

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ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



Three Months Ended September 30, Six Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Product revenue $ 13,410 $ 12,813 $ 27,629 $ 26,325 Service revenue 8,281 7,106 19,805 13,169 Total revenue 21,691 19,919 47,434 39,494 Cost of product revenue 8,732 8,777 17,400 17,599 Cost of service revenue 6,738 4,965 14,902 9,817 Total cost of revenue 15,470 13,742 32,302 27,416 Gross profit 6,221 6,177 15,132 12,078 Operating expenses: General and administrative 3,943 3,812 7,636 8,102 Sales and marketing 2,757 2,376 5,595 4,792 Research and development 255 231 523 439 Total operating expenses 6,955 6,419 13,754 13,333 Income (loss) from operations (734 ) (242 ) 1,378 (1,255 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense (128 ) (280 ) (226 ) (449 ) Amortization of debt issue costs (19 ) (50 ) (37 ) (101 ) Royalty income 4 1 5 3 Other 35 - (7 ) - Total other expense (108 ) (329 ) (265 ) (547 ) Income (loss) before income tax (842 ) (571 ) 1,113 (1,802 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (31 ) 10 (36 ) 23 Net income (loss) $ (811 ) $ (581 ) $ 1,149 $ (1,825 ) Basic net income (loss) per share $ (0.20 ) $ (0.17 ) $ 0.28 $ (0.53 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding 4,098,123 3,498,786 4,079,087 3,415,612 Diluted net income (loss) per share $ (0.20 ) $ (0.17 ) $ 0.27 $ (0.53 ) Weighted-average common shares and share

equivalents outstanding 4,098,123 3,498,786 4,201,435 3,415,612





ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share amounts)

September 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,736 $ 3,265 Accounts receivable, net 15,014 16,340 Revenue earned but not billed 5,662 6,409 Inventories, net 9,971 10,304 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,566 1,364 Total current assets 35,949 37,682 Property and equipment, net 5,924 6,114 Goodwill 1,484 1,484 Other intangible assets, net 2,388 2,646 Other long-term assets 3,913 3,679 Total assets $ 49,658 $ 51,605 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Accounts payable $ 10,251 $ 15,451 Accrued expenses and other 9,719 10,728 Deferred revenue, current 266 155 Current maturities of long-term debt 352 353 Total current liabilities 20,588 26,687 Revolving credit facility 5,000 3,000 Long-term debt, less current maturities 3,173 2,619 Other long-term liabilities 2,516 2,671 Total liabilities 31,277 34,977 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: Shares authorized: 30,000,000 at

September 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026; no shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026 - - Common stock, no par value: Shares authorized: 20,000,000 at

September 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026; shares issued: 4,867,017 at

September 30, 2026 and 4,819,013 at March 31, 2026; shares outstanding:

4,104,551 at September 30, 2026 and 4,056,528 at March 31, 2026 - - Additional paid-in capital 170,251 169,646 Treasury stock, common shares: 762,466 at September 30, 2026 and 762,485 at March 31, 2026 (34,962 ) (34,962 ) Accumulated deficit (116,908 ) (118,056 ) Total shareholders' equity 18,381 16,628 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 49,658 $ 51,605





ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

Six Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 Operating activities Net income (loss) $ 1,149 $ (1,825 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in)

operating activities: Depreciation 229 508 Amortization of intangible assets 260 486 Stock-based compensation 605 323 Amortization of debt issue costs 37 101 Deferred income tax (56 ) - Loss on fixed assets 16 - Provision for inventory reserves 52 185 Provision for credit losses 12 30 Other (36 ) - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 1,314 1,301 Revenue earned but not billed 747 (418 ) Inventories 281 782 Prepaid expenses and other assets (474 ) 1,077 Accounts payable (5,204 ) 275 Accrued expenses and other (1,077 ) (1,330 ) Deferred revenue, current and long-term 112 (191 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (2,033 ) 1,304 Investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (50 ) (310 ) Additions to patents and licenses - (2 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (50 ) (312 ) Financing activities Payment of debt (88 ) (176 ) Proceeds from debt 642 - Proceeds from revolving credit facility 2,600 1,250 Payments of revolving credit facility (600 ) (2,500 ) Cash incurred related to issuance of subordinated debt - (383 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 2,554 (1,809 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 471 (817 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 3,265 5,972 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 3,736 $ 5,155 Supplemental cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 217 $ 414 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities: Operating lease assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities $ 420 $ - Issuance of common stock to Final Frontier, LLC as partial payment of earnout obligation $ - $ 1,000 Issuance of subordinated debt for earnout obligation $ - $ 1,388





ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED EBITDA RECONCILIATION

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 Net income (loss) $ (811 ) $ 1,959 $ (1,498 ) $ 160 $ (581 ) Interest 128 98 128 203 280 Taxes (31 ) (5 ) 19 18 10 Depreciation 116 114 164 206 263 Amortization of intangible assets 142 119 121 126 247 Amortization of debt issue costs 19 18 18 51 50 EBITDA (437 ) 2,303 (1,048 ) 764 269 Stock-based compensation 446 159 163 (3 ) 157 Loss on debt extinguishment - - 562 - - Solar contract amendment - - (1,338 ) - - Deferred revenue - solar grants - - (337 ) - - Solar asset disposal - - 1,118 - - Loss on fixed assets 16 - - - - Severance 22 - - - 25 Earnout expenses - - 1,663 - - Other (35 ) 42 - - - Adjusted EBITDA $ 12 $ 2,504 $ 783 $ 761 $ 451