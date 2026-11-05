Aquestive Therapeutics To Present Data At The 2026 ACAAI Annual Meeting

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WARREN, N.J., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) (“Aquestive” or the“Company”), a biopharmaceutical company advancing medicines to bring meaningful improvement to patients' lives through innovative science, today announced that multiple oral and poster presentations will be featured at the 2026 American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology (ACAAI) Annual Meeting, taking place November 12-16, 2026, in Phoenix, Arizona. The presentations will highlight research evaluating the pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic profile of its investigational product candidate AnaphylmTM (dibutepinephrine) sublingual film and healthcare provider perspectives on epinephrine delivery for the treatment of anaphylaxis.

An oral presentation, titled“Dibutepinephrine Pharmacokinetics/Pharmacodynamics in Patients With and Without Symptoms of a Type I Allergic Reaction,” is scheduled to be presented during Distinguished Industry and Late-breaking Oral Abstracts – Session 1 on Saturday, November 14, 2026, at 4:43 pm MST, by Jay A. Lieberman, MD.

An oral presentation, titled“Pharmacokinetics and Pharmacodynamics of Top-of-Tongue Placement of Dibutepinephrine Sublingual Film” is scheduled to be presented during Distinguished Industry and Late-breaking Oral Abstracts – Session 1 on Saturday, November 14, 2026, at 5:23 pm MST, by Matthew Greenhawt, MD, MBA, MSc.

Poster presentation details are as follows:

Poster Title: Healthcare Provider Perspectives on Unmet Needs and Clinical Considerations for Epinephrine Delivery in Anaphylaxis

Lead Author: Karen Rance, DNP, CPNP

Presentation Time: Friday, Nov. 13 at 3:05 pm MST

Poster Title: Pharmacodynamic Effects of Sublingual Epinephrine Film AQST-109 at Low Systemic Epinephrine Exposures

Lead Author: David B.K. Golden, MD

Presentation Time: Friday, Nov. 13, at 3:20 pm MST

The abstracts will be available online at annualmeeting.acaai.org on November 12, 2026.

About AnaphylmTM (dibutepinephrine) Sublingual Film

AnaphylmTM (dibutepinephrine) Sublingual Film is a polymer matrix-based epinephrine prodrug product candidate. Anaphylm is similar in size to a postage stamp, weighs less than an ounce, and begins to dissolve on contact. No water or swallowing is required for administration. The packaging for Anaphylm is thinner and smaller than an average credit card, can be carried in a phone or wallet, and is designed to withstand weather excursions such as exposure to rain and/or sunlight. If approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Anaphylm would be the first and only oral rescue medication for the treatment of severe allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. The Anaphylm trade name for AQST-109 has been conditionally approved by the FDA. Final approval of the Anaphylm proprietary name is conditioned on FDA approval of the product candidate.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive is a biopharmaceutical company advancing medicines to bring meaningful improvement to patients' lives through innovative science. The worldwide leader in delivering trusted, quality medications on oral film, Aquestive operates with its headquarters in New Jersey and U.S.-based manufacturing facilities in Indiana. The Company is the exclusive manufacturer of four commercialized products marketed by its licensees across six continents using proprietary, best-in-class technologies like PharmFilm®. Aquestive's AdrenaVerseTM platform contains a library of more than 20 epinephrine prodrugs enabling the pursuit of various potential allergy and dermatological indications. The Company is advancing AnaphylmTM (dibutepinephrine) sublingual film for the treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, and AQST-108 (epinephrine) topical gel for various potential dermatological conditions. For more information, visit Aquestive.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements in this press release include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "may," "will," or the negative of those terms, and similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the advancement and related timing of AnaphylmTM (dibutepinephrine) sublingual film for the proposed indication of severe allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis through the U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulatory review and approval process; the potential benefits Anaphylm could bring to patients, and other statements that are not historical facts.

These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the Company's development work, including delays to the timing, costs and success of its product development activities, clinical trials and regulatory applications, including relating to Anaphylm (dibutepinephrine) sublingual film, and other uncertainties affecting the Company described in the "Risk Factors" section and elsewhere in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Given those uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. All subsequent forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement after the date of this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

PharmFilm® and the Aquestive logo are registered trademarks of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc.

Investor Contact:

Brian Korb

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