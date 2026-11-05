Nurix Therapeutics To Present New And Updated Data From Ongoing Phase 1A/1B Trial Of Bexobrutideg (NX-5948) In Relapsed/Refractory CLL/SLL At The 68Th ASH Annual Meeting And Exposition

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Updated results show high response rates in patients with prior covalent BTK inhibitor exposure and continued favorable tolerability in relapsed/refractory CLL BRISBANE, Calif., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRIX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted protein degradation medicines, today announced that new and updated clinical data from its ongoing Phase 1a/1b study evaluating bexobrutideg (NX-5948), the Company's investigational oral Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader, will be presented in a poster session at the 68th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, being held December 12-15, 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The presentation abstract was released today by ASH and highlights new and updated data in patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) with efficacy data reported for those previously treated with covalent BTK inhibitors (cBTKi). Results demonstrate continued evidence of durable clinical activity and favorable tolerability with bexobrutideg administered at the recommended Phase 2 dose of 600 mg once daily. Additional analyses, including data from BTK inhibitor-naïve and treatment naïve patients and efficacy in patients with high-risk molecular features, will be presented at the meeting. “Patients with relapsed or refractory CLL/SLL continue to face significant challenges as resistance and intolerance emerge with currently available therapies,” said Arthur T. Sands, M.D., Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Nurix Therapeutics.“We are encouraged by the growing body of clinical evidence supporting bexobrutideg's potential to address important unmet needs in patients at early as well as late stages of their therapeutic journeys. The updated data being presented at ASH further underscore the differentiated mechanism of our BTK degrader, including its ability to target both wild-type and mutant forms of BTK, and reinforce our confidence in the ongoing development of bexobrutideg as a potential best-in-class therapy for patients with B-cell malignancies.”

Poster Presentation Details Title: New and updated efficacy and safety data on bexobrutideg (NX-5948), a novel BTK degrader, in patients with relapsed/refractory CLL/SLL and prior cBTKi exposure from an ongoing Phase 1a/b trial Session Name: 642 . Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia: Clinical and Epidemiological: Poster II Presenter: Nirav Shah, M.D., Medical College of Wisconsin Session Date: December 13, 2026 Presentation Time: 12/13/2026 6:00:00 PM - 12/13/2026 8:00:00 PM Room: Hall F



About Bexobrutideg (NX-5948)

Bexobrutideg (NX-5948) is an investigational, orally bioavailable, brain-penetrant, highly selective small-molecule degrader of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) being developed by Nurix and Roche as a potential best-in-class therapy across oncology, immunology and neurology.

​​​Bexobrutideg is currently being evaluated in a broad clinical development program in patients with CLL, including the DAYBreak CLL-201 clinical trial (NCT07221500 ), a pivotal single-arm Phase 2 study in patients with relapsed/refractory CLL previously treated with covalent and noncovalent BTKi and a BCL2i; the DAYBreak CLL-306 clinical trial (NCT07516093 ), a randomized Phase 3 trial comparing bexobrutideg to pirtobrutinib in patients with relapsed/refractory CLL previously treated with a covalent BTKi; the NX-5948-203 Phase 1b/2 clinical trial (NCT07520006 ), assessing the combination of bexobrutideg with venetoclax in patients with relapsed/refractory CLL and potentially treatment-naïve CLL; and the NX-5948-301 Phase 1a/1b clinical trial (NCT05131022 ) in patients with relapsed/refractory B-cell malignancies. Additional information about these clinical trials can be found at clinicaltrials.gov.

About Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.

Nurix Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted protein degradation medicines, a new frontier in drug discovery aimed at improving treatment options for patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. Nurix's clinical-stage oncology pipeline includes bexobrutideg, a degrader of BTK being co-developed with Roche, and NX-1607, an inhibitor of Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene B (CBL-B), an E3 ligase that regulates activation of multiple immune cell types including T cells and NK cells. Nurix's autoimmune disease pipeline includes bexobrutideg in collaboration with Roche and a clinical-stage degrader of IRAK4 in collaboration with Gilead. Nurix also is advancing multiple potentially first-in-class or best-in-class degraders and degrader antibody conjugates in its wholly owned preclinical pipeline and under collaboration agreements with Gilead Sciences, Inc., Sanofi S.A. and Pfizer Inc., within which Nurix retains certain options for co-development, co-commercialization and profit sharing in the United States for multiple drug candidates. Nurix aims to establish degrader-based treatments at the forefront of patient care. Nurix is headquartered in Brisbane, California. For additional information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Any statements contained herein that do not describe historical facts, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Nurix's intention to present updated data from the Phase 1a/1b study evaluating bexobrutideg at the 68th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risks described under the heading“Risk Factors” in Nurix's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended August 31, 2026, and subsequent filings with the SEC. Any of these risks and uncertainties could materially and adversely affect Nurix's business and results of operations, which could, in turn, have a significant and adverse impact on Nurix's stock price. Nurix cautions you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Nurix undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date they were made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contacts:

Media & Investors

Kris Fortner

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.

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