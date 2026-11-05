Greif Named Top 100 Most Loved Workplace® For Sixth Consecutive Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognition follows a year focused on frontline colleagues

DELAWARE, Ohio, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF, GEF.B), a global leader in performance packaging products and services, today announced that it has been named to America's Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® for the sixth consecutive year. Greif ranked No. 30 on the 2026 list, featured in The Wall Street Journal.

At Greif, 7 in 10 colleagues work on the frontline, meaning they were often the last to hear company news. In 2026, Greif made closing that gap a priority.

It launched Greif Connect, a new global employee app that puts company news, tools, and resources in every colleague's pocket. It brought plant leaders together more often, made it easier for facilities to share what works, and put more of its people's stories front and center.

“Our best ideas usually come from people closest to the work,” said Ole Rosgaard, President and Chief Executive Officer at Greif.“This year was about making sure those voices were elevated, and that leaders were listening.”

“We're proud to be recognized once again as one of America's Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces,” said Bala Sathyanarayanan, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer.“Six years on this list gives us much to celebrate and a responsibility to keep improving. Living The Greif Way means holding ourselves to high standards while caring deeply about our colleagues. As leaders, we must listen, act on what we learn and create the conditions for people to grow and do their best work. Our colleagues shape this culture every day, and this recognition belongs to each one of them.”

To learn more about America's Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces®, visit mostlovedworkplace.com.

About Greif

Founded in 1877, Greif is a global leader in performance packaging located in over 35 countries. The company delivers trusted, innovative, and tailored solutions that support some of the world's most demanding and fastest-growing industries. With a commitment to legendary customer service, operational excellence, and global sustainability, Greif packages life's essentials – and creates lasting value for its colleagues, customers, and other stakeholders. Learn more about the company's Customized Polymer, Sustainable Fiber, Durable Metal, and Innovative Closure Solutions at and follow Greif on Instagram and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Greif Media Relations

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