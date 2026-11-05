Gain Therapeutics Announces Late-Breakers And Poster Presentations At Upcoming Scientific Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GANX) (“Gain”, or the“Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company leading the discovery and development of the next generation of allosteric small molecule therapies, today announced the presentation of two late-breaking posters at the 31IAPRD World Congress on Parkinson's Disease and Related Disorders as well as a poster at Neuroscience 2026.

31 st IAPRD World Congress on Parkinson's Disease and Related Disorders

Location: Milan, Italy

Date: November 11-14, 2026

Poster Title:“Open label extension of a Phase 1b clinical study to evaluate the effect of rexaceract (GT-02287) in Parkinson's Disease”

Presentation Type: Guided Poster Tour

Poster Number: P9.8

Assigned Topic: Late Breakers

Date and Time: 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. CET, November 13

Poster Title:“Preclinical development of the novel GCase allosteric modulator GT-04686 in a GBA1 Parkinson's disease model”

Presentation Type: Gallery Poster

Poster Number: P17.23

Assigned Topic: Parkinson's Disease: Therapy (excluding surgical, physical)

Neuroscience 2026

Location: Washington, D.C.

Date: November 14-18, 2026

Poster Title:“Novel allosteric GCase modulator GT-04686 reduces neuropathology and improves motor and non-motor function in a preclinical model of GBA1 Parkinson's disease”

Presentation Type: Poster

Presentation Number: PSTR222.06

Session Title: Parkinson's Disease: Therapeutic Strategies in Preclinical Models

Session Date and Time: 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. EST, November 17

Presentation Time: 8:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. EST, November 17

About the International Association of Parkinsonism and Related Disorders (IAPRD)'s 31 st World Congress on Parkinson's Disease and Related Disorders

The IAPRD World Congress provides a collegial atmosphere to meet, interact and network with colleagues from around the world who are interested in the field of parkinsonism and related disorders. IAPRD 2026 will feature a program of clinical and scientific sessions revolving around the theme Enhancing Patient Care Through Education, Technology, and Therapeutics. A global faculty of distinguished experts will provide updates on the latest developments, current knowledge, and new tools enabling innovative research and treatment in parkinsonism and related disorders.

About the SfN (Society for Neuroscience) 's Neuroscience 2026 Annual Meeting

The SfN annual meeting brings together scientists from around the world to discover new ideas, share their research, and experience the best the neuroscience field has to offer. Neuroscience 2026 will feature lectures, symposia, and events for scientists at all career stages.

About Gain Therapeutics, Inc.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leading the discovery and development of next generation allosteric therapies. Gain's lead drug candidate, rexaceract is currently being evaluated for the treatment of PD with or without a GBA1 mutation in a Phase 1b clinical trial. Rexaceract has further potential in Gaucher's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, and Alzheimer's disease. Gain has multiple undisclosed preclinical assets targeting lysosomal storage disorders, metabolic diseases, and solid tumors.

Gain's unique approach enables the discovery of novel, allosteric small molecule modulators that can restore or disrupt protein function. Deploying its highly advanced MagellanTM platform, Gain is accelerating drug discovery and unlocking novel disease-modifying treatments for untreatable or difficult-to-treat disorders including neurodegenerative diseases, rare genetic disorders and oncology.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains“forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are typically preceded by words such as“believes,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“intends,”“will,”“may,”“should,” or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current knowledge, assumptions, judgment and expectations regarding future performance or events. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such statements are reasonable, they give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct or that those goals will be achieved, and you should be aware that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: the development of the Company's current or future product candidates; expectations regarding the timing of patient enrollment and the completion and timing of results from a Phase 1b clinical study for rexaceract, including any extension studies; the timing of any submissions to the FDA or other regulatory bodies and agencies; the timing of the commencement of the Phase 2 clinical study for rexaceract; the Company's ability to enroll patients in its planned Phase 2 clinical study for rexaceract; the Company's ability to replicate positive results from earlier preclinical studies or clinical trials in current or future clinical trials; the Company's business development activities, strategic collaborations, licensing opportunities and financing activities; the advancement, prioritization and timing of the Company's pipeline programs, including GT-04686; and the potential therapeutic and clinical benefits of the Company's product candidates. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the Company's business in general, please refer to the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and other filings made with the SEC. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We have no obligation, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update, revise or correct any of the forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investors:

Gain Therapeutics, Inc.

Apaar Jammu

Director, Investor Relations and Public Relations

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LifeSci Advisors LLC

Chuck Padala

Managing Director

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Media:

Russo Partners LLC

Nic Johnson and Elio Ambrosio

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