Imdx To Release Third Quarter Results On November 16, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insight Molecular Diagnostics Inc., (Nasdaq: IMDX), (iMDx), today announced that it will report third quarter 2026 financial results after the market closes on Monday, November 16, 2026. iMDx will host a live Zoom webinar to discuss the company's financial results at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET that same day.

The live webinar to discuss financial results, followed by Q&A, will be accessible via registration at the following link: iMDx Q3 2026 Earnings Webinar.

An archived replay will be available after the call concludes on iMDx's website within the Investors/Events & Presentations section.

About Insight Molecular Diagnostics Inc.

Insight Molecular Diagnostics is a pioneering diagnostics technology company whose mission is to democratize access to novel molecular diagnostic testing to improve patient outcomes. Investors may visit for more information.

GraftAssureCoreTM, GraftAssureIQTM, GraftAssureDxTM, VitaGraftTM, GraftAssureTM, DetermaIOTM, and DetermaCNITM are trademarks of Insight Molecular Diagnostics Inc.

Investor Contact:

Alexandra Grossman

LifeSci Advisors LLC

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